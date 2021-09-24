scorecardresearch
Friday, September 24, 2021
Watch: Bat dog interrupts baseball match, netizens defend ‘good boy’

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 24, 2021 9:56:45 am
dog interrupts match, dog runs baseball field, Minor League Baseball, Sahlen Field, New York, Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Buffalo Bisons, Trenton Thunder, Rookie, bat dog, baseball, indian expressRookie, is stranger to the league as he is the official bat dog for Trenton Thunder.

Give a dog such a job that involves an open field and ball, there sure are going to be some interesting moments.

While a four-legged player, a little too excited about his special debut during Minor League Baseball in New York, interrupted the game, netizens and the players surely didn’t mind!

Trenton Thunder’s bat dog, Rookie, is no stranger to baseball fields and takes his job very seriously. But when on Wednesday evening he was attending a match at Sahlen Field, he couldn’t control his urges seeing balls flying around him. He was seen running into the pitch during a game between Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Buffalo Bisons, leaving spectators and commentators in splits.

ALSO WATCH |Viral video of pet dogs attending a baseball game melts hearts online

Interrupting the game while a player was all set to take a strike, the dog joined the game mid-match on the final dog day of the season. In the 23-seconds video shared by Minor League Baseball on their Twitter handle, the canine was seen hopping around the field full of excitement before running back to the sides. “He wanted the baseball,” commentators said asking Rookie to take it easy.

Although the Bisons failed to win the match, the adorable golden retriever definitely stole the hearts of their fans in the stadium and of those online as the video garnered over 590k views.

“I still have a problem going from the third base dugout on the first bat. But I did better after that one. Yes I was excited to see my
@TrentonThunder frens again who are now playing with @BuffaloBisons,” Rookie, who has a Twitter handle, responded to the gaffe. The dog also later posted a video of how he made up with the Bisons.

MiLB further expressed how proud they are of the four-legged pal by sharing a follow up video in which the dog was seen carrying out its official duty well. They captioned it saying, “You’re doing amazing, sweetie”.

Netizens were evidently in favour of the dog’s impulsive behaviour as many said that the ‘good boy’ did nothing wrong.

