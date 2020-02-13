‘Cruel or funny?’: Netizens debate over video of squirrel struggling to climb a pole

Viewed over 3 million times, the viral clip features a little squirrel trying to climb a pole leading to a birdfeeder. Viewed over 3 million times, the viral clip features a little squirrel trying to climb a pole leading to a birdfeeder.

A video of a squirrel struggling to climb a pole has prompted a debate on social media after it went viral. Viewed over 3 million times, the viral clip features a little squirrel trying to climb a pole leading to a birdfeeder. However, it fails to do so as the pole had been greased to prevent the rodent from “stealing” food kept for the birds.

The 22-second clip was tweeted by the user @TheCutePlug along with a caption that read, “Mum was fed up of the squirrels stealing all the bird food so she greased the feeder!”

Mum was fed up of the squirrels stealing all the bird food so she greased the feeder! pic.twitter.com/k2eAyqSWvK — The Cute Plug (@TheCutePlug) February 11, 2020

Since being shared online, the clip has triggered several reactions with many finding the squirrel’s struggle to reach the food amusing. However, some also felt that the woman’s action of preventing the rodent from eating food was “cruel”.

This is cruel and not funny at all — Denise Marie (@Denise001212) February 13, 2020

Fixed it for you. Sound on. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/SgXlonfJFS — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Aye Caramba 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@fifelike) February 12, 2020

Squirrels need to eat too. — Joey (@jwelch415) February 12, 2020

After he returns home all sore and bummed out. pic.twitter.com/5MDAlm021y — Puppypaws McGee (@CleFan4Lyfe) February 11, 2020

Poor squirrel…looks just absolutely defeated as he slowly slips back to the ground. Hahaha 😂 — Justin 🇺🇸 (@jdcshiner) February 12, 2020

I feed them too. I greased a pole once. It was funny but no more. Get safflower sees for birds. Squirrels don’t like it — Ted Nails🏹 (@NailsTed) February 12, 2020

It’s funny. But I feel sorry for the squirrel. He just wants to eat. When I 1st got my bird feeder, I chased the squirrels away. Now, I buy sunflower seeds just for them. I enjoy watching the birds & squirrels. Better than cable TV, sometimes. My cats like to watch, too. pic.twitter.com/KiI3jwNY8V — Cat (@CatFanatic9) February 13, 2020

