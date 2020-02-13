Follow Us:
Thursday, February 13, 2020
Must Read

‘Cruel or funny?’: Netizens debate over video of squirrel struggling to climb a pole

Since being shared online, the clip has triggered several reactions with many finding the squirrel's struggle to reach the food amusing. However, some also felt that the woman's action of preventing the rodent from eating food was "cruel".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 13, 2020 3:16:52 pm
squirrel, funny squirrel viral story, Viewed over 3 million times, the viral clip features a little squirrel trying to climb a pole leading to a birdfeeder.

A video of a squirrel struggling to climb a pole has prompted a debate on social media after it went viral. Viewed over 3 million times, the viral clip features a little squirrel trying to climb a pole leading to a birdfeeder. However, it fails to do so as the pole had been greased to prevent the rodent from “stealing” food kept for the birds.

The 22-second clip was tweeted by the user @TheCutePlug along with a caption that read, “Mum was fed up of the squirrels stealing all the bird food so she greased the feeder!”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has triggered several reactions with many finding the squirrel’s struggle to reach the food amusing. However, some also felt that the woman’s action of preventing the rodent from eating food was “cruel”.

What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 13: Latest News

Advertisement