‘Cake meme gone too far’: Netizens compare Kanye West’s new Yeezy Sulfur shoes with failed foods

It’s not unusual for celebrities to branch out and introduce their own fashion or accessory brands. However, it’s seldom that all product designs of a certain superstar become fodder for memes like Kanye West’s Yeezy shoes. Yeezy’s latest footwear design too sparked online jokes about it being failed pastry and baked goods.

Yes, the light yellow trainer, which looks like anything but footwear, is more like a deflated balloon. It has now gone viral online, however, not for the right reasons. Priced at $200, the YZY 450 SULFUR is the musician’s collaboration with Adidas.

The unusual-looking sneakers that feature a sock-like inside with an outer casing that is supposed to resemble shark’s teeth, according to the product description, were launched in May. However, it wasn’t until this week that a Twitter user asked for feedback on the shoes.

“How do you feel about Sulfur so far?” Yeezy Mafia tweeted.

YZY 450 SULFUR HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT THE SULFUR SO FAR? pic.twitter.com/WSWPwMrbbp — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) July 11, 2022

From being mistaken for “uncooked pastry”, “cold butter”, “quarantine bread” to much more, people have been coming up with hilarious puns, comparing the pair of shoes to an array of edible treats. And it wasn’t just netizens who jumped on the bandwagon to poke some fun at the sneakers, even brands joined the conversation comparing it to baked products.

Look at some of the funniest reactions to the design here:

all the bread people baked in quarantine https://t.co/iNsWmxSdYW — 𝘁𝗶𝗺 𝗯𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@TimBarnes451) July 11, 2022

Two Sausage Rolls short of a multipack https://t.co/KNJ6RIT3jy — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) July 11, 2022

YEEZY 450 SULFUR pic.twitter.com/DvhSb4bQv5 — Ashley Storrie (@ashleystorrie) July 11, 2022

i saw the photo before your caption and legit thought “oh someone made shoes out of crossaints” — Mx. D. E. Anderson (@diannaeanderson) July 11, 2022

Remind me of the Pizza Monsters from the original TMNT cartoon pic.twitter.com/JeKk4ldPl4 — Aaron Cooper (@aarxn82) July 11, 2022

They look like Finnish Karelian pastries pic.twitter.com/6seP6sF364 — 🇺🇲 TickTockRocki (@ticktockrocki) July 12, 2022

Looks like the failed recipe I tried off of Tik Tok 😩 pic.twitter.com/kUGNcq4jYm — Nancy (@nancylasocki) July 12, 2022

at first I thought somebody’s art project had melted. 🤣 — Jene Sais-quoi 🌺🌴🤙🏼 (@JustAGurLnSwedn) July 11, 2022

These look like if vecna’s tentacles were covered in banana pudding and were trying to slurp your toes https://t.co/YEjVTfED9E pic.twitter.com/uqV9TiBecE — JoeSchmoe (@CitiDigs) July 12, 2022

This is like something out of David Cronenberg and frankly I could do without it https://t.co/umId527Z66 — Natalia Antonova 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@NataliaAntonova) July 12, 2022

In 2020, West’s new Yeezy sunglasses, a partnership with Gap, left netizens confused as it looked more like a hairband than a pair of glasses. In 2018, his blue Yeezy slides broke the internet for its zig-zag lugged soles as people concluded it looked more like a sculpture than flip flops.