scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 28, 2022
Must Read

Netizens cheer as video of Ukrainian farmer ‘stealing’ Russian tank surfaces online

The video is dispelling much despair that surrounds war-related updates from Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia last Thursday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 28, 2022 6:18:35 pm
Ukrainian tractor tows away Russian army tank, Ukraine inspiring video, Russia Ukraine, Ukraine war, Ukrain Tank Man, Indian ExpressOlexander Scherba, a Ukrainian diplomat who served as Ambassador of Ukraine to Austria from 2014-2021, also shared the video and called it “probably the first tank ever stolen by a farmer”.

A lighthearted video of a Ukrainian farmer reportedly towing away a Russian military tank is providing much respite from the grim news of intensifying fighting between the armies of Ukraine and Russia.

In the undated video, one can see a tractor towing away what looks like a Russian MTLV (multi-purpose fully amphibious auxiliary armoured tracked vehicle). The onlooker recording the video can be heard sharing a laugh with others at the strange sight.

The video has been shared widely on social media, including by British MP Johnny Mercer who tweeted, “No expert, but the invasion doesn’t seem to be going particularly well. Ukrainian tractor steals Russian APC today ”.

Some people speculated that Ukraine’s civilians, many of whom have been forced to join the mobilisation efforts and stay in the country, are confiscating Russian artillery and tanks. “This war has been a logistical mess from Russia. There are several tanks just running out of fuel and soldiers completely cut off from supply lines – that’s why these tanks are being captured,” a person commented on the post.

Olexander Scherba, a Ukrainian diplomat who served as ambassador of Ukraine to Austria from 2014 to 2021, also shared the video and called it “probably the first tank ever stolen by a farmer”.

Last week, a video showing a Ukrainian civilian attempting to block a Russian military tank went viral. Many people compared the video to the iconic “tank man” of China’s Tiananmen Square.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 28: Latest News

Advertisement