Netizens cheer as video of Ukrainian farmer ‘stealing’ Russian tank surfaces online

A lighthearted video of a Ukrainian farmer reportedly towing away a Russian military tank is providing much respite from the grim news of intensifying fighting between the armies of Ukraine and Russia.

In the undated video, one can see a tractor towing away what looks like a Russian MTLV (multi-purpose fully amphibious auxiliary armoured tracked vehicle). The onlooker recording the video can be heard sharing a laugh with others at the strange sight.

The video has been shared widely on social media, including by British MP Johnny Mercer who tweeted, “No expert, but the invasion doesn’t seem to be going particularly well. Ukrainian tractor steals Russian APC today ”.

No expert, but the invasion doesn’t seem to be going particularly well. Ukrainian tractor steals Russian APC today 👇 pic.twitter.com/exutLiJc5v — Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) February 27, 2022

Some people speculated that Ukraine’s civilians, many of whom have been forced to join the mobilisation efforts and stay in the country, are confiscating Russian artillery and tanks. “This war has been a logistical mess from Russia. There are several tanks just running out of fuel and soldiers completely cut off from supply lines – that’s why these tanks are being captured,” a person commented on the post.

This war has been a logistical mess from Russia. There are several tanks just running out of fuel and soldiers completely cut off from supply lines – that’s why these tanks are being captured. — Sunny (@Takhar77) February 27, 2022

You can in theory pull a plow with a MT-LB and use it for farming. Nice upgrade from the old tractor. — הלטאה של סורוס (@extrsh) February 27, 2022

this wins some kind of “most Ukrainian thing ever” award — Not Hannibal Lecter (@Humanitarian66) February 27, 2022

It is difficult to laugh at anything these days, but this actually brought a smile. Or what do you think @KremlinRussia_E — Anders Palmgren (@AndersPalmgren2) February 27, 2022

These folks are not only brazen but brave. It’s called adapt and improvise, I love it. — MissKat (@MissKat80831398) February 27, 2022

Olexander Scherba, a Ukrainian diplomat who served as ambassador of Ukraine to Austria from 2014 to 2021, also shared the video and called it “probably the first tank ever stolen by a farmer”.

If true, it’s probably the first tank ever stolen by a farmer… ))

Ukrainians are tough cookies indeed. #StandWithUkraine #russiagohome pic.twitter.com/TY0sigffaM — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) February 27, 2022

Last week, a video showing a Ukrainian civilian attempting to block a Russian military tank went viral. Many people compared the video to the iconic “tank man” of China’s Tiananmen Square.