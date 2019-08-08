‘This sparks joy’: People love this photo of Sumo wrestlers standing in sunflower field

Sumo wrestling, Japan’s national sport, is a distinctive sport. Sumo wrestlers, known as Rikishi, are often associated with power, machismo and valour, not so much for their lovable demeanour. So, when a Japenese wrestler shared a photo of a group of Sumo wrestlers just relaxing in a field, the photo went viral.

A photo of a group of wrestlers standing among tall sunflower plants in a field — some of them smiling wearing traditional mawashi loincloth — has garnered a lot of attention online. The image taken in the sunflower field behind the village hall in Hiraya is warming hearts online.

With over 2 lakh likes on the post, many agreed that the photo was spreading joy online.

Sumo wrestlers frolicking in a sunflower field. Pure joy. #Japan https://t.co/SefLACoR0C — Robert Ward (@RobertAlanWard) August 8, 2019

This is oddly wholesome honestly https://t.co/y68w9SfLVp — Alexis (@OlisInTheCloset) August 8, 2019

I don’t know what this is but it’s beautiful https://t.co/Bj4gFe0SJ2 — ASIRI (@Halfmare) August 8, 2019

After a rough week, this image brings me joy 🌻 You’re a sunflower 🌻🌻🌻 https://t.co/YkaEYmRTjJ — Christina Marie Villarreal (@QVillarreal) August 8, 2019

If any photo deserves to become an album cover its this one. https://t.co/fo6OYDsXpG — OKIE ZEN (@okiezen) August 8, 2019

I need this kind of radiance in my life https://t.co/ZHBoZXX3w9 — Desiree Leah Manayan (@awkward_dezzy13) August 8, 2019

this, this sparks joy https://t.co/c0tbRQS8n9 — mari @ jiang cheng stan (@maaahhhrrriii) August 8, 2019

I just want all of them to give me a hug. They’re so pure and cute https://t.co/twSeC5FTHf — Leea Nelson (@nelson_leea) August 8, 2019

I trust him with my life pic.twitter.com/ith3tTcozv — shiro emiya bby (@westlywheatly) August 7, 2019

The source of their power is the sun! Just like sunflowers. — たろ / Tauxraz (@tauxraz_prv) August 8, 2019

Japanese sunflowers are pollinated through sumo wrestlers. pic.twitter.com/GqVfdcCOyJ — 和泉 (@dubwise_nob) August 7, 2019

Aaah it’s that time of year when the wrestlers are in full bloom. https://t.co/nCwPAZYOzv — Sciscer (@Sciscer) August 7, 2019

Just soaking Vitamin D in perfect form! This guy gets it! pic.twitter.com/VqrrhWbP75 — Milkeht (@milkeht) August 7, 2019

Amongst all the darkness and grim events that have happened, I’ve been trying to find something positive to look at and, well, I wasn’t expecting this and yet it makes me feel so happy. 😊 — StarSeekerDragon (@Mariah_Mortimer) August 7, 2019

The origins of sumo can be traced back to the Shinto ritual for a good harvest at imperial courts in the 8th century. It later was used as martial arts training for samurais before becoming entertainment for the people during the Edo period, with the introduction of stylized rules including the art of entering the ring, the use of loin cloths, topknots and kimonos, as well as fighting regulations, says an Associated Press report.

Unlike other athletes, sumo wrestlers are considered living performers of cultural tradition and are expected to be role models. This is especially true of the yokozuna — those considered to have dignity and grace in addition to outstanding sumo skills. Wrestlers come from across Japan and are divided into 46 “stables,” each run by “oyakata,” or masters — retired wrestlers who had reached the sport’s highest ranks.

By tradition, they live and train together at each stable, where young apprentices are assigned to cleaning, cooking and other chores for their seniors.