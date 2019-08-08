‘This sparks joy’: People love this photo of Sumo wrestlers standing in sunflower field

Toggle Menu
With over 2 lakh likes on the microblogging site, at the time of writing, many agreed that the photo is spreading joy online.

The photo outside the sumo ring of wrestlers not fighting with one-another is spreading smile online. (Source: @yoshiaki9500/ Twitter)

Sumo wrestling, Japan’s national sport, is a distinctive sport. Sumo wrestlers, known as Rikishi, are often associated with power, machismo and valour, not so much for their lovable demeanour. So, when a Japenese wrestler shared a photo of a group of Sumo wrestlers just relaxing in a field, the photo went viral.

A photo of a group of wrestlers standing among tall sunflower plants in a field — some of them smiling wearing traditional mawashi loincloth — has garnered a lot of attention online. The image taken in the sunflower field behind the village hall in Hiraya is warming hearts online.

The origins of sumo can be traced back to the Shinto ritual for a good harvest at imperial courts in the 8th century. It later was used as martial arts training for samurais before becoming entertainment for the people during the Edo period, with the introduction of stylized rules including the art of entering the ring, the use of loin cloths, topknots and kimonos, as well as fighting regulations, says an Associated Press report.

Unlike other athletes, sumo wrestlers are considered living performers of cultural tradition and are expected to be role models. This is especially true of the yokozuna — those considered to have dignity and grace in addition to outstanding sumo skills. Wrestlers come from across Japan and are divided into 46 “stables,” each run by “oyakata,” or masters — retired wrestlers who had reached the sport’s highest ranks.

By tradition, they live and train together at each stable, where young apprentices are assigned to cleaning, cooking and other chores for their seniors.

