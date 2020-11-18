scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Netizens cheer as Baby Yoda doll goes to Space Station with SpaceX astronauts

The doll of the character from The Mandalorian series could be seen floating freely inside the capsule on the journey to the space station.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 18, 2020 12:03:44 pm
NASA, Crew Dragon, Crew-1, Crew-1 mission launch, baby yoda in space, baby yoda iss, baby yoda space x crew, SpaceX mission launch, Crew Dragon, zero G indicators, indian express"Inside the cabin, we have four astronauts — five actually, we've got Baby Yoda onboard, trying to take a seat right now," NASA’s communications specialist Leah Cheshier joked on the livestream.

The four astronauts abroad the SpaceX capsule that docked at the International Space Station Monday harnessed the ‘force’ by taking a plush doll of the Baby Yoda character with them. Footage of the doll has since been widely shared on the internet with many reacting to the ‘honorary astronaut’ on social media.

The doll of the character from the series The Mandalorian could be seen floating freely inside the Crew Dragon through the journey to the space station. The stuffed toy was part of NASA’s first operational commercial crew mission as an indicator of zero-gravity conditions, due to which it wasn’t strapped in, reported the USA Today.

“Inside the cabin, we have four astronauts — five actually, we’ve got Baby Yoda onboard, trying to take a seat right now,” NASA’s communications specialist Leah Cheshier joked on the livestream.

“Baby Yoda is trying to pilot the vehicle,” Cheshier said.

Commander Michael Hopkins, pilot Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, strapped into the capsule they named “Resilience,” due to the challenges 2020 has wrought, AP reported.

After a 27-hour journey, the spacecraft safely arrived at the ISS to applause and cheers. (Check 00.32 onwards)

As the videos of the inside of the capsule and the ISS started making the rounds, many people reacted to the presence of the doll. Here are some of them:

The Baby Yoda doll is hardly the first such doll to journey into space. Previous dolls include a blue and pink sequined dinosaur called ‘Tremor’ on the SpaceX Crew Dragon mission in May and a stuffed Earth toy in an uncrewed test of the Crew Dragon in March 2019. The dolls have always served as indicators of zero gravity conditions.

