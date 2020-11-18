Netizens cheer as Baby Yoda doll goes to Space Station with SpaceX astronauts

"Inside the cabin, we have four astronauts — five actually, we've got Baby Yoda onboard, trying to take a seat right now," NASA’s communications specialist Leah Cheshier joked on the livestream.

The four astronauts abroad the SpaceX capsule that docked at the International Space Station Monday harnessed the ‘force’ by taking a plush doll of the Baby Yoda character with them. Footage of the doll has since been widely shared on the internet with many reacting to the ‘honorary astronaut’ on social media.

The doll of the character from the series The Mandalorian could be seen floating freely inside the Crew Dragon through the journey to the space station. The stuffed toy was part of NASA’s first operational commercial crew mission as an indicator of zero-gravity conditions, due to which it wasn’t strapped in, reported the USA Today.

“Inside the cabin, we have four astronauts — five actually, we’ve got Baby Yoda onboard, trying to take a seat right now,” NASA’s communications specialist Leah Cheshier joked on the livestream.

“Baby Yoda is trying to pilot the vehicle,” Cheshier said.

Commander Michael Hopkins, pilot Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, strapped into the capsule they named “Resilience,” due to the challenges 2020 has wrought, AP reported.

.@Astro_illini, @AstroVicGlover, Shannon Walker and @Astro_Soichi have arrived at the @Space_Station aboard @SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience! Watch live with us: 1:10am ET: Hatch Opening

1:40am ET: Welcome Ceremony

2am ET: Post-Docking News Conference 📺: https://t.co/A9sbAYtdcB pic.twitter.com/WPKbjsGBJ6 — NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) November 17, 2020

After a 27-hour journey, the spacecraft safely arrived at the ISS to applause and cheers. (Check 00.32 onwards)

As the videos of the inside of the capsule and the ISS started making the rounds, many people reacted to the presence of the doll. Here are some of them:

Baby Yoda just tagged along to the Space Station. I definitely didn’t see this coming in last week’s episode of The Mandalorian. https://t.co/8oe2fO9M9Z — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) November 17, 2020

Baby Yoda in space for real is the image we all needed during these days 😀 https://t.co/4p7fyXPa6R — Gianluca Fiorelli wears a 😷. Be like Gianluca (@gfiorelli1) November 17, 2020

May the Force be with you, Crew-1 Resilience Dragon🐉✨✨✨ — Marina (@Marina26091981) November 16, 2020

Seeing Baby Yoda in space is just so awesome!!😁 #SpaceX #StarWars Absolutely love this! pic.twitter.com/D6zchDjl0y — Star Wars HQ 🦃🦃🦃 (@theStarWarsHQ) November 16, 2020

they brought baby yoda to space 😂 pic.twitter.com/9jLlsmspNx — Vanessa Jang (@vanessajang) November 16, 2020

omg baby yoda in space is the cutest thing ever 😂😂😂 — meri christmas 🎄 (@_ohherickaa) November 17, 2020

SpaceX has successfully delivered Baby Yoda to the International Space Station along with four ride-alongs. 😜 — Michael Baylor (@nextspaceflight) November 17, 2020

Realized @SpaceX did a terrible mistake bringing Baby Yoda to the space station. It’ll eat all the food on board in days. — Sulka Haro (@sulka) November 17, 2020

I hope the astronauts hid the eggs. — Ian.Seign (@IanSeign) November 17, 2020

Baby Yoda looks hungry and want to go to kitchen as soon as possible. — hericz (@hericz) November 17, 2020

The Baby Yoda doll is hardly the first such doll to journey into space. Previous dolls include a blue and pink sequined dinosaur called ‘Tremor’ on the SpaceX Crew Dragon mission in May and a stuffed Earth toy in an uncrewed test of the Crew Dragon in March 2019. The dolls have always served as indicators of zero gravity conditions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd