‘Chivalry is not dead’: Chris Evans gets praise online after helping Regina King at Oscars

As Regina King won her first Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for her moving performance in If Beale Street Could Talk, it was Chris Evans’ gesture that was applauded online. As King started walking towards the stage, her shoes got tangled in the flowing train of her gown. Making sure she didn’t trip, Evans gave his hand in support and helped King regain her footing.

Like a true hero, the actor best known for playing Captain America, came to her rescue and graciously offered his arm to help her up the stairs. He was sitting in the front row next to King’s mother Gloria.

Watch the moment here:

Nothing but respect for MY Captain America, Chris Evans. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/I0CNnSkb5q — E! News (@enews) February 25, 2019

People were full of praise for the actor’s gesture with many saying, “chivalry is not dead”. Soon photos and GIFs of the moment went viral creating a huge buzz online with many saying it was the best moment of the night.

“Chris Evans escorting the queen, Regina King, up the stairs was exactly what we needed to start the #Oscars !” wrote one fan on Twitter.

How do I tattoo Chris Evans helping Regina King to my chest? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VoMsOm46DL — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) February 25, 2019

real superhero chris evans making sure regina king didnt fall getting up to get her award. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lkRINwjmDv — james mckenna (@chillhartman) February 25, 2019

Had to go back and rewatch Chris Evans helping national treasure Regina King to the stage. ❤️ #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RUVKOVkQ98 — Mandi Bierly (@MandiBierly) February 25, 2019

CHRIS EVANS HELPING REGINA KING UP IS THE BEST THING EVER, WHAT A GENTLEMAN AND SHOULD GET OSCAR FOR THIS #OSCARS pic.twitter.com/MntkG6UO6j — watts boyzz (@WattsHarshal) February 25, 2019

He’s not up for a single award but so far this is #ChrisEvans’ night! From helping Regina King to celebrating a home team win, does this mean he might be able to soon stand on his own outside the #MCU?! #Oscars https://t.co/lZT1fAwE1S — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) February 25, 2019

Chris Evans helping Regina King to the stage is so peak Chris Evans. Chivalry ain’t dead, folks. #Oscars2019 — Danielle(YAbytheWay) (@YAbytheway) February 25, 2019

And the Oscar for chivalry goes to…Chris Evans! #Oscars — Stephanie Ruggeri (@sgirl73) February 25, 2019

When Regina King’s dress got caught on her shoe and Chris Evans jumped in to offer his arm and every woman in America fell in love. #oscars pic.twitter.com/oVivIlidQU — emilie (@modMOMlife) February 25, 2019

I wasn’t planning to watch the Oscars, then Regina King won the first award and The Best Chris (Evans) helped her up the stairs, and here I am. — Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) February 25, 2019

dont even eel like watching the oscars anymore so ima just watch that gif of chris evans helping regina king up the stairs for 12 hours straight — tracy the emotional support penguin (@brokeymcpoverty) February 25, 2019

Chris Evans helping Regina to get on stage and preventing her from almost falling is the reason why he is always going to be Captian America.. what a beautiful human being😩❤️#Oscars pic.twitter.com/RyJ95AjVQu — 🎟Menna 🎟 (@kopfkiino) February 25, 2019

Chris Evans escorting the queen, Regina King, up the stairs was exactly what we needed to start the #Oscars ! pic.twitter.com/pYbR7ekunY — Lorraine Cink 🌈 (@lorrainecink) February 25, 2019