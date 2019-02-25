Toggle Menu
‘Chivalry is not dead’: Chris Evans gets praise online after helping Regina King at Oscars

Like a true hero, the actor best known for playing Captain America, came to her rescue and graciously offered his arm to help her up the stairs.

And the Oscar for chivalry goes to…Chris Evans!

As Regina King won her first Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for her moving performance in If Beale Street Could Talk, it was Chris Evans’ gesture that was applauded online. As King started walking towards the stage, her shoes got tangled in the flowing train of her gown. Making sure she didn’t trip, Evans gave his hand in support and helped King regain her footing.

Like a true hero, the actor best known for playing Captain America, came to her rescue and graciously offered his arm to help her up the stairs. He was sitting in the front row next to King’s mother Gloria.

Watch the moment here:

People were full of praise for the actor’s gesture with many saying, “chivalry is not dead”. Soon photos and GIFs of the moment went viral creating a huge buzz online with many saying it was the best moment of the night.

“Chris Evans escorting the queen, Regina King, up the stairs was exactly what we needed to start the #Oscars !” wrote one fan on Twitter.

