Netizens can’t stop gushing over puppy that video bombed reporter’s live telecast

"Forget the people we talked to earlier. I want to get to know this dog," the reporter says on camera.

Bloopers on Live television are always fun to watch. However, the latest one doing the rounds on social media involves a puppy and netizens can’t stop gushing over it.

Shared by FOX 5, the 3.48-minute clip features journalist Bob Barnard walking on a snow-covered street and candidly reporting on the weather in northern Virginia.

Moments later, a puppy comes running out of nowhere towards Barnard and he stops to respond. “Come here. Come here. I don’t see an owner,” said Barnard while chasing after the dog to pick him up. He then takes him in his arms and said, “Forget the people we talked to earlier. I want to get to know this dog,” he said to the camera.

Watch the video here:

Interestingly, moments later a woman is seen walking towards the reporter informing him that a dog named Pierogi had jumped over the fence and ran out.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over one million views and is flooded with netizens responding to the unexpected appearance of a dog in the viral clip.