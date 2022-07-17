‘When parents force you’: Netizens can’t help but relate to this reluctant little kickboxer

If you have ever watched or read about kickboxing, you would know that it is a hybrid martial art that combines techniques used in karate and boxing. Basically, it is all about power-packed moves. A little boy, however, has now won over the internet with his kickboxing moves – albeit ones that do not involve kicks or punches, but merely his woeful expressions.

The boy’s mood quickly took netizens down memory lane and many compared the short clip with instances in their childhood when they were forced by parents to pursue something they had little interest in.

In the viral video, a boy is seen enthusiastically engaged in a kickboxing class, but as the camera zooms in, one notices a smaller boy in the background who clearly wanted to do anything but! He half-heartedly throws weak punches in the air and looks like he will break into tears any moment. A third boy further behind is seen laughing at this and a man gestures to him to stay quiet.

Watch the video here:

When your parents force you to do something. pic.twitter.com/9PaaPeMDEW — Figen (@TheFigen) July 13, 2022

“When your parents force you to do something,” Twitter user Figen captioned the clip. While many netizens compared the boy’s mood with other real-life scenarios, some pointed out that comparing the child with someone advanced is not right.

“This is so me. When I don’t like something or I don’t know how to do something, I’ll put zero effort,” commented a user. Another wrote, “When you put a beginner next to someone advanced this might happen. Instructors fault. It’s discouraging, why even try compared to lil Jackie Chan.” A third user commented, “The poor little guy he dosnt want to be there , other kids tittering at him it’s not one bit funny.”