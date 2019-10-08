Popular alcohol brand launches edible scotch capsules, netizens brand them ‘Tide pods’

Toggle Menu
Viewed over 8 million times, the video has triggered several reactions online with many calling it a "bad idea" and comparing the alcohol pods with Tide pods. Moreover, some also wondered if the tweet was a joke.

A popular whisky brand has generated quite a buzz on social media after they announced whisky cocktail capsules.

According to a tweet by whisky brand The Glenlivet, these alcohol capsules neither need ice nor a glass and can be directly consumed. However, the brand’s latest concept hasn’t remotely impressed netizens, many of whom said they were reminded of detergent pods.

The announcement was made via a video shared on Twitter along with a caption that read, “No ice. No stirrer. No glass. We’re redefining how whisky can be enjoyed. Introducing The Glenlivet Capsule Collection.”

Viewed over 8 million times, the video has triggered several reactions online with many calling it a “bad idea” and comparing the alcohol capsules with Tide pods. Moreover, some also wondered if the tweet was a joke. “Whisky cocktails are for sipping & savouring, not exploding in your mouth all in one go,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

