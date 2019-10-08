Popular alcohol brand launches edible scotch capsules, netizens brand them ‘Tide pods’

A popular whisky brand has generated quite a buzz on social media after they announced whisky cocktail capsules.

Advertising

According to a tweet by whisky brand The Glenlivet, these alcohol capsules neither need ice nor a glass and can be directly consumed. However, the brand’s latest concept hasn’t remotely impressed netizens, many of whom said they were reminded of detergent pods.

The announcement was made via a video shared on Twitter along with a caption that read, “No ice. No stirrer. No glass. We’re redefining how whisky can be enjoyed. Introducing The Glenlivet Capsule Collection.”

No ice. No stirrer. No glass. We’re redefining how whisky can be enjoyed. Introducing The Glenlivet Capsule Collection #noglassrequired pic.twitter.com/F4MGErsfZM — The Glenlivet (@TheGlenlivet) October 2, 2019

Viewed over 8 million times, the video has triggered several reactions online with many calling it a “bad idea” and comparing the alcohol capsules with Tide pods. Moreover, some also wondered if the tweet was a joke. “Whisky cocktails are for sipping & savouring, not exploding in your mouth all in one go,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

me and my boys after eating a fresh pack of glenlivet alcoholic tide pods pic.twitter.com/YJOGP2ihSJ — 🌊 (@mattwhitlockPM) October 5, 2019

Oh jeez, used the wrong tide pod in the dishwasher last night and now my Cheerios bowl smells like Glenlivet. — Keith Humphreys (@KeithNHumphreys) October 7, 2019

Oh jeez, used the wrong tide pod in the dishwasher last night and now my Cheerios bowl smells like Glenlivet. — Keith Humphreys (@KeithNHumphreys) October 7, 2019

No one asked for this. — Josh Moody (@byJoshMoody) October 4, 2019

From the same marketing department that bought you: pic.twitter.com/nWQkYWFeVl — Sam Collins (@1SamC) October 5, 2019

Glenlivet, you’re drunk go home. — Karen Honey 🌊🌎🌈 (@IamKarenHoney) October 5, 2019