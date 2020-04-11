This man’s commentary about ‘game of bones’ between dogs goes viral, netizens ask for more

The epic fighte between Olive and Mabel has netizens hooked thanks to the commentary by the sports broadcaster. (Andrew Cotter/ Twitter) The epic fighte between Olive and Mabel has netizens hooked thanks to the commentary by the sports broadcaster. (Andrew Cotter/ Twitter)

As people get used to the quarantine way of life amid coronavirus lockdown, they are finding newer ways to entertain themselves, or using their expertise to jazz up mundane activities. And something similar happened to BBC sports commentator Andrew Cotter, who could not stop giving a running commentary about his two pets involved in a ’bout’.

With most sports event cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, Cotter utilised his skills giving a detailed commentary about his dogs –Mabel and Olive — competing over a bone.

Cotter has taken up a quarantine challenge for himself talking about his pooches’ activities. Recently, he captured the two dogs vying for one orange chew toy, and then added some witty and hilarious commentary in the clip.

While, at first, the black Labrador named Olive seemed to be winning, like any sports, the ending wasn’t that predictable and his yellow lab, Mabel stole the chew bone, and the show. The commentary reached a crescendo, when Mabel suddenly grabbed the bone, and Cotter excitedly added, “No mercy from the younger dog who takes this victory just as time runs out.”

Sharing the clip on his social media handles, dubbing the event as ‘game of bones’, he wrote: “Some sports are slower. More about the strategy.” The clip soon went viral with over 15 million views on his Twitter post alone.

Some sports are slower. More about the strategy. pic.twitter.com/JMBaGJ1tSd — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020

This is not the first time the broadcast journalist created a buzz with his commentary about his dogs. Earlier in March, he went viral giving a play-by-play of the duo racing to eat their food.

People on social media loved his commentary, but were sad to see Olive lose the game. Many fans requested Cotter to keep more such video of his dogs with his commentary to beat quarantine blues. Some pet owners joined the conversation posting similar fight between their pets asking him to provide some commentary.

…”Going to the upright….. high tariff…. risky at this stage… “. Take a bow Mr Cotter. Savour the moment. You’ve earnt this one. Hardly a dry eye here in this crowd tonight. They’ve lived every second of this great contest. DogBone of the highest quality. — George Freeman MP (@GeorgeFreemanMP) April 9, 2020

the final comment cost you the retweet but this is still the highest tier of content i’ve ever seen — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) April 9, 2020

The saddest image in sporting history. pic.twitter.com/Rwa8xMRvMh — Jon Mulkeen (@Statman_Jon) April 9, 2020

No attempt to hide the pain #SadnessInHerEyes pic.twitter.com/D9cRNEubvR — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 9, 2020

Heartbreaking there for Olive. But you’ve just got to retain possession. A great opportunistic play by Mabel. A deserved winner. — Tom Manger (@TomManger99) April 9, 2020

You’re some sort of quarantine genius. Thank you for these videos. — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) April 10, 2020

🤣 this has made me laugh out loud. Thank you for this. It’s just what I and many people needed right now — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) April 9, 2020

Please do some more of these! — Adrian Edmondson (@AdrianEdmondson) April 10, 2020

Please, when the rest of the sports come back, don’t let this one go away! Thank you! — Chris Knight (@ChrisKnightfilm) April 9, 2020

These videos are comfortably the best thing about lockdown — Iain Bruce Naylor (@thatisRON) April 9, 2020

I hope sport never comes back and this replaces it! 😂 — Kevin (@Grumpy_bear22) April 9, 2020

Andrew, please do these two. That’s Charlie on the left, Eli on the right. pic.twitter.com/XBHfKS0tjL — Lisa Gabriele (@lisagabrieletv) April 9, 2020

I’d like to see them seeded against one of our guinea pigs. pic.twitter.com/Agyw1saykZ — Stephen Kinsella (@Kinsellas) April 9, 2020

IM BEGGING YOU TO NARRATE THIS VIDEO OF MY PUP AND HIS FRIEND pic.twitter.com/qdylxrm2O9 — Allison Paige Kennedy (@knockturnalllie) April 10, 2020

Brilliant. Made us chuckle after a difficult day. Thank you.

Fancy putting your craft to a spot of tug O war? Ginny on the left, Freya on the right. pic.twitter.com/axeix94gzs — 🅰🅽🅳🆈 🅵🆁🅸🆉🆉🅴🅻🅻 #ThankYouVitalKeyWorkers (@AndrewJFrizzell) April 9, 2020

