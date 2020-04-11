Follow Us:
Saturday, April 11, 2020
COVID19

This man’s commentary about ‘game of bones’ between dogs goes viral, netizens ask for more

With most sports event cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, sports commentator Andrew Cotter utilised his skill giving a detailed commentary about his dogs --Mabel and Olive -- competing over a bone.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 11, 2020 8:05:44 pm
sport commentator dog fight commentary, dog chew toy fight commentary, andrew cotter, viral dog videos, quarantine pet videos, indian express The epic fighte between Olive and Mabel has netizens hooked thanks to the commentary by the sports broadcaster. (Andrew Cotter/ Twitter)

As people get used to the quarantine way of life amid coronavirus lockdown, they are finding newer ways to entertain themselves, or using their expertise to jazz up mundane activities. And something similar happened to BBC sports commentator Andrew Cotter, who could not stop giving a running commentary about his two pets involved in a ’bout’.

With most sports event cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, Cotter utilised his skills giving a detailed commentary about his dogs –Mabel and Olive — competing over a bone.

Cotter has taken up a quarantine challenge for himself talking about his pooches’ activities. Recently, he captured the two dogs vying for one orange chew toy, and then added some witty and hilarious commentary in the clip.

While, at first, the black Labrador named Olive seemed to be winning, like any sports, the ending wasn’t that predictable and his yellow lab, Mabel stole the chew bone, and the show. The commentary reached a crescendo, when Mabel suddenly grabbed the bone, and Cotter excitedly added, “No mercy from the younger dog who takes this victory just as time runs out.”

Sharing the clip on his social media handles, dubbing the event as ‘game of bones’, he wrote: “Some sports are slower. More about the strategy.” The clip soon went viral with over 15 million views on his Twitter post alone.

This is not the first time the broadcast journalist created a buzz with his commentary about his dogs. Earlier in March, he went viral giving a play-by-play of the duo racing to eat their food.

People on social media loved his commentary, but were sad to see Olive lose the game. Many fans requested Cotter to keep more such video of his dogs with his commentary to beat quarantine blues. Some pet owners joined the conversation posting similar fight between their pets asking him to provide some commentary.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 11: Latest News

Advertisement