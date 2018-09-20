Follow Us:
Netizens are slamming these expensive taped sneakers for glorifying poverty

"Crumply, hold-it-all-together tape details a distressed leather sneaker in a retro low profile with a signature sidewall star and a grungy rubber cupsole," reads the description on the website.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 20, 2018 10:26:02 pm
A high fashion sneaker brand has come under flak as an unusual pair of sneakers, launched this year, have been slammed for “mocking poverty”. A pair of sneakers by Italian brand Golden Goose, which are a part of the brand’s fall/winter 2018 collection, are being criticised for its tattered design which features a duct tape over the shoe’s toes. Known for its vintage-inspired footwear, the shoes are on sale for $530 (Approx Rs 38,000)

However, neither the design not the price has been liked by people, who feel that the designer brand is “glorifying poverty” by selling shoes that have been purposely made to look worn and yet priced so high.

Disappointed with the luxury brand, many took to social media to express their dismay. “We’ve already got a problem if any clothing description says “crumply, hold-it-all tape details a sneaker” but it’s even bigger when that sneaker costs $530,” tweeted a journalist by the name Joon.

