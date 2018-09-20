Netizens are slamming these expensive taped sneakers for glorifying poverty

(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)

A high fashion sneaker brand has come under flak as an unusual pair of sneakers, launched this year, have been slammed for “mocking poverty”. A pair of sneakers by Italian brand Golden Goose, which are a part of the brand’s fall/winter 2018 collection, are being criticised for its tattered design which features a duct tape over the shoe’s toes. Known for its vintage-inspired footwear, the shoes are on sale for $530 (Approx Rs 38,000)

However, neither the design not the price has been liked by people, who feel that the designer brand is “glorifying poverty” by selling shoes that have been purposely made to look worn and yet priced so high.

“Crumply, hold-it-all-together tape details a distressed leather sneaker in a retro low profile with a signature sidewall star and a grungy rubber cupsole,” reads the description on the website.

Disappointed with the luxury brand, many took to social media to express their dismay. “We’ve already got a problem if any clothing description says “crumply, hold-it-all tape details a sneaker” but it’s even bigger when that sneaker costs $530,” tweeted a journalist by the name Joon.

we’ve already got a problem if any clothing description says “crumply, hold-it-all tape details a sneaker” but it’s even bigger when that sneaker costs $530!!!!!!!!1111!!!!!111!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yngTTyVVQ2 — joon (@joonlee) September 19, 2018

This is the world we live in. The rich Imitating the poor. — Monkey D. Lucy (@muhimiah4) September 20, 2018

Free shipping tho — 🏝OCEANNN💧🍼 (@RubenxOcean) September 20, 2018

When you see someone rocking this shoe 👟 pic.twitter.com/cR6b7IaxTR — Aamir (@da8wonder) September 20, 2018

This is not COOL—— my mother and her siblings ALL HAD TO WEAR TAPE on their shoes…..to school. My Grandfather was fighting in WW1 & WW2 and there was no money for new shoes. Tape was and is cheap….. — holly wilson (@StarFly_Holly) September 20, 2018

This is the most “wanna be” clothing item I have ever seen.

It tops pricey, pre-ripped, white tees by a mile. — Bela (@_Bellabyrinth) September 20, 2018

Poverty is a costume for the rich — Tom Kelly (@realtomkelly) September 20, 2018

