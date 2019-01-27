Toggle Menu
This giant rice wave is now a hilarious Photoshop battle

As the photo of the mind-boggling 'rice wave' went viral across social media platforms, it came to light it was a YouTube prank. Although it left many disheartened, the photoshop battle is clearly winning hearts.

On Twitter, the screenshot of just Kanta with the fried rice blew up separate from the original prank context of the video.

From optical illusions to numeric puzzles, netizens are obsessed with anything whacky that boggles the mind. Now, people in the virtual world are hooked to a photo of a giant wave of fried rice inside a wok. The photo went viral across social media platforms from Instagram to Twitter, and people couldn’t figure out how it was snapped at a precise moment.

Turns out, it was nothing but a still image from a YouTube prank video. Popularly called “the wok guy” on Reddit, he explained in his video that it was all for the sake of a good laugh. YouTuber Kanta posted the video on his popular Japanese channel Mizutamari Bond, featuring an artificial giant fried rice wave. On Twitter, just the screenshot of just Kanta with the fried rice blew up. As for making the solid fried rice “wave,” it cost roughly $4,000.

Now, it has led to photoshop battle on Reddit and Twitter and the results are pretty amazing. Sample these below.

Thrilled by the responses it garnered on Twitter, Kanta with the giant rice wave in the background, directly replied to the thread thanking people for their hilarious photoshop contest.

