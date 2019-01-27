This giant rice wave is now a hilarious Photoshop battle

From optical illusions to numeric puzzles, netizens are obsessed with anything whacky that boggles the mind. Now, people in the virtual world are hooked to a photo of a giant wave of fried rice inside a wok. The photo went viral across social media platforms from Instagram to Twitter, and people couldn’t figure out how it was snapped at a precise moment.

What a pic pic.twitter.com/8Rof9ak0eD — THE BOMB DIGGY BH 11 🕊 (@YS_BOMB11) January 22, 2019

Turns out, it was nothing but a still image from a YouTube prank video. Popularly called “the wok guy” on Reddit, he explained in his video that it was all for the sake of a good laugh. YouTuber Kanta posted the video on his popular Japanese channel Mizutamari Bond, featuring an artificial giant fried rice wave. On Twitter, just the screenshot of just Kanta with the fried rice blew up. As for making the solid fried rice “wave,” it cost roughly $4,000.

Advertising

Now, it has led to photoshop battle on Reddit and Twitter and the results are pretty amazing. Sample these below.

Jus tryna ride the wave pic.twitter.com/yTp0uJ4onB — 1Pump Joke 🥵 (@jaylonjamal_) January 23, 2019

Thrilled by the responses it garnered on Twitter, Kanta with the giant rice wave in the background, directly replied to the thread thanking people for their hilarious photoshop contest.