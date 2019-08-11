Storm in a teacup! Twitter debates best tea recipes, netizens give their verdict

Toggle Menu
Recently, Twitter user Joel Golby has sparked a debate on how long should one leave a teabag in the cup and Twitterians have taken it pretty seriously to discuss the best recipe for tea.

While many argued how long the tea bag should be in the cup, others questioned the use of tea bags instead of leaves.

Conversations over a cup of tea are the best, but what if the whole conversation is about tea itself? Recently, Twitter user Joel Golby has sparked a debate on how long should one leave a teabag in the cup and Twitterians have taken it pretty seriously to discuss the best recipe for tea.

Golby sparked the debate after he tweeted, “Simply can’t trust people who don’t leave the tea bag to steep in the cup for a bit. you think you can get enough depth of flavour just by squashing it a lot with the back of a teaspoon? the arrogance. the ego. leave the room and walk away from it.” Many took to Twitter to share what they think is the best way to make the beverage. Here are some of the reactions:

