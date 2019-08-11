Storm in a teacup! Twitter debates best tea recipes, netizens give their verdict

Conversations over a cup of tea are the best, but what if the whole conversation is about tea itself? Recently, Twitter user Joel Golby has sparked a debate on how long should one leave a teabag in the cup and Twitterians have taken it pretty seriously to discuss the best recipe for tea.

While many argued how long the tea bag should be in the cup, others questioned the use of tea bags instead of leaves.

Golby sparked the debate after he tweeted, “Simply can’t trust people who don’t leave the tea bag to steep in the cup for a bit. you think you can get enough depth of flavour just by squashing it a lot with the back of a teaspoon? the arrogance. the ego. leave the room and walk away from it.” Many took to Twitter to share what they think is the best way to make the beverage. Here are some of the reactions:

Agreed.

I like my water boiling & my teabag in for 10 mins. Cools the water to the perfect temp & gives the tea the perfect “deep steep,” as I call it.

Anything less is a waste of water and colonization…how do you think we got tea to begin with? 😒 — Tired Goddess (@TiredInOR4Now) August 10, 2019

Tea bags? Philistine.

Loose tea in a French press is the only way to do it properly. — Lisa (@MamaBear64) August 10, 2019

I don’t remove the tea bag from the cup. It stays in until the cup is empty. — A 📽 (@Ab_s_ter) August 10, 2019

A tea bag in a cup?! The horror! Tea is made in a teapot

Water is brought to a rolling boil in a kettle, while waiting for kettle to boil, fill teapot with hot water.. when kettle boils, empty pot, add tea then boiling water over the tea Steep

5 min for bags

7 min for loose pic.twitter.com/fTuIttVl3L — ℳaryAnn 🌼 I Ꮙote (@cinemaven) August 10, 2019

Real men LEAVE the tea bag in..☘☘ — silver fox (@silverf19834908) August 10, 2019

T-bags? Only loose leaf will do. — Brian Tweedale (@BrianHTweed) August 10, 2019

Right?? If your tea mugs aren’t irreparably stained, you’re not drinking tea😌 — Cheekybelle🇨🇦 (@RealCheekybelle) August 10, 2019

The tea bag doesn’t leave my cup until the tea is finished and the cup is in the sink; only then will I discharge it from its duties. — Cheekybelle🇨🇦 (@RealCheekybelle) August 10, 2019

I personally like my tea strong so it stays in until am done drinking it. Some ppl don’t like me for it but IDC PERIODT — H (@muranga83) August 10, 2019