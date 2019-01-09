Netizens are horrified over this unseasoned chicken, even Dictionary.com joined the debate

People on Twitter are slamming a man for the sorriest chicken dinner ever, as seen in a photo of chicken breasts in an oven but without any seasoning oil to grease the pan. The photo has caught the attention of foodies on the micro-blogging site and dubbed it as “horrifying” and “disgusting”.

Advertising

The photo shared by Twitter user Cori Healey got everyone talking. Posting the photo online, Healey wrote, ““Y’all wanna get upset by the lack of seasoning on my boyfriend’s roommates chicken with me”. Summing up how she felt looking at this abomination, she added, “I am DISTRAUGHT.”

Y’all wanna get upset by the lack of seasoning on my boyfriends roommates chicken with me pic.twitter.com/R72oHmAf3G — Anustart (@corihealey) January 8, 2019

Pray for him — Anustart (@corihealey) January 8, 2019

With over 61,000 likes, the tweet has triggered lots of memes and jokes. Even Dictionary.com joined in the debate.

Chicken out. To refrain from doing something because of fear or cowardice. See also: What one might do when presented with the following. https://t.co/SdC1BfdtUU https://t.co/EO0zVZdu8Y — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) January 8, 2019

This is absolutely disturbing on many levels… https://t.co/v9bwCwq7h8 — 👽Aswen👽 (@AswenAlone) January 9, 2019

There is a special place in hell for that roommate making chicken like that https://t.co/0PMgAm1Ci9 — Mr. Rager 🇹🇹 (@marc_balotelli) January 9, 2019

This is truly terrifying. https://t.co/UcKM4e59Zi — SaTara Fields (@SaTaradise) January 9, 2019

This looks like something I dissected in bio. https://t.co/2umyx0JYb1 — Ren 🌝 (@errentay_) January 9, 2019

I’m calling the law because this is disrespectful af https://t.co/6yADZtDNk4 — Branty Butler (@brantyMbutler) January 9, 2019

girl. get outta the house. now. — donovan copeland (@cxcope) January 8, 2019

Vegans Meat eaters

🤝

This bird died in vain https://t.co/86r0D8UNxs — kuribucha (@Shower_Capy) January 8, 2019

No foil to preserve the pan, no garlic powder, no season all, no lemon pepper, no salt & pepper and most importantly no love = flavor pic.twitter.com/ZBzQokJslA — ﷼ (@bernieoftexas) January 8, 2019

No seasoning, no sauce, not even any butter. This is a crime against poultry. — Tariq Moustapha (@TheTariqM) January 8, 2019

It’s horrifying it’s like watching Sponges bake — FattyAtomicMutant (@SpoilersSpoils) January 8, 2019