Everyone’s trying FaceApp’s old filter to see what they could look like, and it’s hilarious

While most photo apps and cameras are now geared towards making you look better, the latest craze on social media is an app that lets people know what they may look like when they’re older. FaceApp, which allows people to transform their appearances with just a filter, has resulted in social media being flooded with photos of elderly-looking celebrities and people.

Launched in 2017, FaceApp started trending online after it became really easy to use. The app can edit photos to put a smile on your face, make you look younger, or even show you what you might look like if you were of the opposite gender.

For now, everyone from film stars to cricketers is trying out the app to see how they may look after they age:

The app is available on both iOS and Android, but this is not a free app. After three days you have to pay to use the app on iOS. In India, the app’s price is Rs 1,699 per year.

Also as this piece says, the terms and services of FaceApp regarding users’ faces and private data are a matter of concern. The license terms of the app state that by using this app, the customer is granting the provider permission to use their photos, name, username, and likeness for any purpose, including commercial purposes.