Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
‘Is there a real person in there?’: Netizens are confused by this prank video

Netizens are confused about whether there was a man inside the zorbing ball.

With each passing day, the craziness and scale of pranks on the internet are reaching new heights. These prank videos are becoming so deceptive that often people often get confused about what they see. A similar video is now going viral on Twitter.

The undated video shows a car hitting a zorbing ball that is lying in the middle of the road. The zorbing ball flies in the air and gets stuck in a tree. The camera then pans to the sidelines and shows a group of people laughing at the whole act.

Cabin crew plays ball with surprise narco check as man pranks girlfriend in unique proposal

At first glance, it appears that there is a person inside the zorbing ball. However, a closer look shows that it probably was just a dummy, mimicking a human body.

This video was initially posted online by a TikTok user, who goes by the username @johnnybravo2x, before it was shared on Twitter by a popular account @vidsthatgohard on Saturday. The video has so far gathered 3.5 million views and thousands of likes.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “I finally see why they say women live longer than us lol. But that looked fun ”. Another person said, “ Imagine the moment you realize it’s leaking and deflating while that high in the tree lol?”.

However, many people were quick to note that the zorbing ball is fitted with a dummy. Pointing this, a Twitter user wrote, “Y’all really think there’s a real person in that? Cmon!”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-02-2023 at 13:20 IST
