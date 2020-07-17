‘When a cake isn’t cake’: A video of an elaborate prank gets millions of views

After a video of had people on Twitter believing everything is actually cake, now a video of a ‘cake’ turning out to be an elaborate prank has netizens in splits.
In a TikTok video being widely shared on social media, a woman is seen celebrating her birthday by cutting a cake. The round chocolate cake decorated with whipped cream is placed before her, as people are heard singing ‘Happy Birthday’ for her.
But when she cuts it with a knife it bursts.The ‘cake’ was just a water-filled balloon covered with the chocolate ganache and cream.
“So here we have a cake which is not a cake ?? I’m going to be crazy,” the woman who shared it on Twitter wrote in French. It had over 8 million views.
Donc là on a un gâteau qui n’est pas un gâteau??😭 Je vais devenir folle pic.twitter.com/xVhjyp7rI6
— Ohnanawhatsmyname❓ (@1ndls5) July 14, 2020
Incidentally, people on Twitter aren’t done with their obsession with cake. In a video doing the rounds of the internet, YouTuber Zack King is seen pouring water into a glass, putting it on a table and cutting it only to reveal layers of cake and cream.
THIS IS INCREDIBLE!!! pic.twitter.com/hEzz6lKoyv
— CAPE (@UniversallyCAPE) July 13, 2020
People on the internet were baffled with these videos, many saying they don’t know what to believe anymore.
Biggest reverse card of 2020 https://t.co/eGYmArpvl5
— gelo 🍮 (@jello_there) July 17, 2020
THE ONE THING THAT IS SUPPOSED TO BE CAKE ISN’T CAKE???!!! I’M FUMING! https://t.co/xxGbL3OYm1 pic.twitter.com/lFkopJ8yLw
— Fez (@MrFaizAhmad) July 17, 2020
WHY EVERYTHING THAT IS NOT A CAKE TURN INTO A CAKE, WHILE WHAT IS A CAKE IS NOT A CAKE pic.twitter.com/byNdGVjYPY
— Tutubarão da oliveira lima (@rafaolivo204) July 16, 2020
I hate it here pic.twitter.com/7Z4qCzKS2J
— ᴄᴀʀᴀᴍᴇʟ sʜᴀᴡᴛʏ ♡︎ (@__vivalafrance) July 15, 2020
MAKE IT STOP! pic.twitter.com/O4vPtXab90
— Cray (@AsvpxCray) July 15, 2020
the one thing that was supposed to be a cake im goin insane https://t.co/KHs8TaTmTN
— nev🪐 (@PettygroveNevin) July 14, 2020
Does real cake even exist at this point? pic.twitter.com/XscRwvD32B
— User (@Mo_Stunnna) July 15, 2020
A glass of water was cake and now cake is a splash of water pic.twitter.com/lGg3ofLlGL
— Frank Lee Don Giva-Dahm (@Bosco918) July 15, 2020
