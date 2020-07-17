scorecardresearch
Friday, July 17, 2020
‘When a cake isn’t cake’: A video of an elaborate prank gets millions of views

"So here we have a cake which is not a cake ?? I'm going to be crazy," the woman who shared it on Twitter wrote in French. It had over 8 million views.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 17, 2020 4:53:02 pm
After a video of had people on Twitter believing everything is actually cake, now a video of a ‘cake’ turning out to be an elaborate prank has netizens in splits.

In a TikTok video being widely shared on social media, a woman is seen celebrating her birthday by cutting a cake. The  round chocolate cake decorated with whipped cream is placed before her, as people are heard singing ‘Happy Birthday’ for her.

But when she cuts it with a knife it bursts.The ‘cake’ was just a water-filled balloon covered with the chocolate ganache and cream.

Incidentally, people on Twitter aren’t done with their obsession with cake. In a video doing the rounds of the internet,  YouTuber Zack King is seen pouring water into a glass, putting it on a table and cutting it only to reveal layers of cake and cream.

People on the internet were baffled with these videos, many saying they don’t know what to believe anymore.

