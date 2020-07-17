‘When a cake isn’t cake’: A video of an elaborate prank gets millions of views

“So here we have a cake which is not a cake ?? I’m going to be crazy,” the woman sharing the video wrote online. (@1ndls5/ Twitter) “So here we have a cake which is not a cake ?? I’m going to be crazy,” the woman sharing the video wrote online. (@1ndls5/ Twitter)

After a video of had people on Twitter believing everything is actually cake, now a video of a ‘cake’ turning out to be an elaborate prank has netizens in splits.

In a TikTok video being widely shared on social media, a woman is seen celebrating her birthday by cutting a cake. The round chocolate cake decorated with whipped cream is placed before her, as people are heard singing ‘Happy Birthday’ for her.

But when she cuts it with a knife it bursts.The ‘cake’ was just a water-filled balloon covered with the chocolate ganache and cream.

“So here we have a cake which is not a cake ?? I’m going to be crazy,” the woman who shared it on Twitter wrote in French. It had over 8 million views.

Donc là on a un gâteau qui n’est pas un gâteau??😭 Je vais devenir folle pic.twitter.com/xVhjyp7rI6 — Ohnanawhatsmyname❓ (@1ndls5) July 14, 2020

Incidentally, people on Twitter aren’t done with their obsession with cake. In a video doing the rounds of the internet, YouTuber Zack King is seen pouring water into a glass, putting it on a table and cutting it only to reveal layers of cake and cream.

People on the internet were baffled with these videos, many saying they don’t know what to believe anymore.

Biggest reverse card of 2020 https://t.co/eGYmArpvl5 — gelo 🍮 (@jello_there) July 17, 2020

THE ONE THING THAT IS SUPPOSED TO BE CAKE ISN’T CAKE???!!! I’M FUMING! https://t.co/xxGbL3OYm1 pic.twitter.com/lFkopJ8yLw — Fez (@MrFaizAhmad) July 17, 2020

WHY EVERYTHING THAT IS NOT A CAKE TURN INTO A CAKE, WHILE WHAT IS A CAKE IS NOT A CAKE pic.twitter.com/byNdGVjYPY — Tutubarão da oliveira lima (@rafaolivo204) July 16, 2020

I hate it here pic.twitter.com/7Z4qCzKS2J — ᴄᴀʀᴀᴍᴇʟ sʜᴀᴡᴛʏ ♡︎ (@__vivalafrance) July 15, 2020

the one thing that was supposed to be a cake im goin insane https://t.co/KHs8TaTmTN — nev🪐 (@PettygroveNevin) July 14, 2020

Does real cake even exist at this point? pic.twitter.com/XscRwvD32B — User (@Mo_Stunnna) July 15, 2020

A glass of water was cake and now cake is a splash of water pic.twitter.com/lGg3ofLlGL — Frank Lee Don Giva-Dahm (@Bosco918) July 15, 2020

