Netizens are amused at this $895 bedazzled folding chair, which is actually a bag

Like bizarre and weird food combinations, there’s no dearth of unusual fashion items and accessories online. Recently, a Twitter user chanced upon a small purse that is shaped like a chair on an online shopping site. Her post has now started a laugh riot online.

Lexi Brown from Minnesota, USA wrote on Twitter that she has an unusual hobby to keep herself entertained, where she finds “ridiculous items for sale” at Nordstom and dubbed the ‘chair bag’ as her “best find yet”. Priced at whopping $895, the product by Area x Myreality is a Pave-crystal chair bag with detachable crossbody chain.

“Always have a front-row seat thanks to this sparkly pavé folding chair made in collaboration with lifestyle brand Myreality. Shown on the runway at New York Fashion Week, this bedazzled objet d’art doesn’t actually carry anything, except for a conversation,” the description of the product read.

A hobby of mine is finding ridiculous items for sale at Nordstrom’s. This might be my best find yet. pic.twitter.com/racNtYs0jB — Lexi Brown, PhD (@lexilafleur) April 21, 2021

When Brown posted it, there was only one item left, which left many wondering who spends so lavishly on a tiny 6 x 3.5 inch purse, which can’t hold anything. Now, however, the product has been sold out!

In fact, it wasn’t just the peculiarity of the product that got everyone talking online but also the detailed reviews, which many thought it was hard to take them seriously. While one said it’s perfect for children or pets what stood out was the fact it can be used to perch dipping sauce container! And if that wasn’t enough, other review read that one woman used the pricey items as party favours after her divorce, charging it on her cheating ex-husband’s card.

The photo of the purse and the reviews went viral, leaving people laughing out load online. While some had hilarious response to the brand’s product, others gave it a meme treatment. People also quickly started to highlight other bizarre things fashion industry has to offer.

Soon, the conversation turned out to be one of the most entertaining Twitter threads on the platform. Check out some of the funniest reaction here:

This is what you buy just to tell people to have a seat! 😂 https://t.co/JjPwIiZiwd — Sheraka. (@2ShotsOf_Suga) April 23, 2021

Bringing your own seat to the table https://t.co/YvcEsN3Etc — Erin Persaud (@philanthro303) April 22, 2021

The fact there’s only one left is wild .. Who buying these ? https://t.co/zHSs4c5AyA — Superhero Static Shock (@LebronLastName) April 22, 2021

At last…. I HAVE LONGED FOR A DIAMOND PERCH ONTO WHICH I MAY PLACE MY DIPPING SAUCE#DoYouHaveAnyRanch?@kathleenmadigan https://t.co/O9SCU8vy5D — Vertex (@BurtonPixels) April 22, 2021

okay but if you wore this to a tiny desk concert it’d be kinda funny — Liz Climo (@elclimo) April 22, 2021

I kind of like it, though. Maybe if it cost $30 and not $900? — Veronika Bondarenko (@veronikabond) April 21, 2021

This is insane by itself, but the fact that they label this as a bag somehow just blows my mind. — Katie (케이티) 😷 (@BlueJayGal) April 21, 2021

Okay, but now I kinda want one as a portable phone stand. Way better than those little tripod things. pic.twitter.com/llbXfePqg2 — Mask-wearing Antifa in Calgary | She/her (@LeafsGirl14) April 22, 2021

imagine a little frog sitting here :) — Zerggiee Stardust 💫 (@Zerggiee) April 22, 2021

I’d just get one of these mini doll chairs, glue fake gems to it, and attach a chain to it. It even folds up, which would be more practical.https://t.co/IDRWogvDNJ — RandoPlants (@RandoPlants) April 22, 2021

If I ever decide to walk around and carry a chair with me, it will look like this: pic.twitter.com/id5hQELXBz — Thomas Bethune was a musical genius and prodigy (@JarrodB19_) April 22, 2021

YES. I have been doing this at Anthropologie for years. My favorite find so far is the ping pong table shaped like Easter Island. $4000. pic.twitter.com/aPvaGDPsxh — Kristin (@Kristin_wrote) April 21, 2021

Did anybody post the oversized paperclip or soup can from Tiffany’s yet? pic.twitter.com/P06qRP8PW3 — Not a Very Nice Person (@strickhedonia) April 21, 2021

add this leather baby yoda hat and you’ve got quite the outfit pic.twitter.com/fWN8pecmWo — cp 💃🏽🔮🧩 (@misscp) April 22, 2021