scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 23, 2021
Latest news

Netizens are amused at this $895 bedazzled folding chair, which is actually a bag

Priced at whopping $895, the product by Area x Myreality is a Pave-crystal chair bag with detachable crossbody chain.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 23, 2021 6:12:52 pm
weird fashion items, bizarre fashion accessories, area crystal chair bag, funniest fashion item, viral twitter thread, odd news, indian expressThe thread has stared a laughing riot online as people listed many bizarre items.

Like bizarre and weird food combinations, there’s no dearth of unusual fashion items and accessories online. Recently, a Twitter user chanced upon a small purse that is shaped like a chair on an online shopping site. Her post has now started a laugh riot online.

Lexi Brown from Minnesota, USA wrote on Twitter that she has an unusual hobby to keep herself entertained, where she finds “ridiculous items for sale” at Nordstom and dubbed the ‘chair bag’ as her “best find yet”. Priced at whopping $895, the product by Area x Myreality is a Pave-crystal chair bag with detachable crossbody chain.

“Always have a front-row seat thanks to this sparkly pavé folding chair made in collaboration with lifestyle brand Myreality. Shown on the runway at New York Fashion Week, this bedazzled objet d’art doesn’t actually carry anything, except for a conversation,” the description of the product read.

When Brown posted it, there was only one item left, which left many wondering who spends so lavishly on a tiny 6 x 3.5 inch purse, which can’t hold anything. Now, however, the product has been sold out!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In fact, it wasn’t just the peculiarity of the product that got everyone talking online but also the detailed reviews, which many thought it was hard to take them seriously. While one said it’s perfect for children or pets what stood out was the fact it can be used to perch dipping sauce container! And if that wasn’t enough, other review read that one woman used the pricey items as party favours after her divorce, charging it on her cheating ex-husband’s card.

The photo of the purse and the reviews went viral, leaving people laughing out load online. While some had hilarious response to the brand’s product, others gave it a meme treatment. People also quickly started to highlight other bizarre things fashion industry has to offer.

Soon, the conversation turned out to be one of the most entertaining Twitter threads on the platform. Check out some of the funniest reaction here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 23: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x