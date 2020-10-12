UNO clarifies its ‘draw 2’ rule again but netizens refuse to play ball

Anticipating the reaction of players, the tweet read, "Go ahead, roast us."

From forging strong bonds to prompting major fights, the classic card game UNO has often triggered intense competition among its players. However, this time a “controversial” tweet by the UNO official handle seems to have united the fans of the card game against it.

In an attempt to clarify a common confusion in the game, Uno has confirmed that “Draw Four” or “Draw Two” cards cannot be stacked. “Per management: You cannot STACK a +2 on a +2,” they tweeted and then anticipating the reaction of players added, “Go ahead, roast us.”

*Per management: 🚨 You cannot STACK a +2 on a +2 🚨 Go ahead, roast us. — UNO (@realUNOgame) October 8, 2020

As expected, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral and be flooded with netizens responding to it. While many disagreed with the rule, others asked them to leave the rules to the players. Here are some of the hilarious reactions to the viral post:

No. When a +2 is played the next player must draw 2 cards and lose their turn. They cannot stack. — UNO (@realUNOgame) October 9, 2020

No – we did that once already today 😂 — UNO (@realUNOgame) October 8, 2020

When playing House Rules, you just need to make sure all players agree before starting the game. — UNO (@realUNOgame) October 8, 2020

YES – so we won’t have to delete it later 😅 — UNO (@realUNOgame) October 8, 2020

You wanna throw down? 😤 A +4 card that is 💥 — UNO (@realUNOgame) October 9, 2020

What do u have to say about this? pic.twitter.com/QJ7nz5pc4X — soh fee uh (@smaquile) October 8, 2020

