Netflix’s Bird Box: Sandra Bullock’s horror flick triggers meme fest on social media

Netflix much awaited horror flick Bird Box is finally out and it has spooked many viewers. Starring Sandra Bullock, the film is based on Josh Malerman’s post-apocalyptic novel Bird Box. The story circles around a mother desperately trying to protect her two children from unknown monsters. (Spoilers ahead).

However, the spooky part of the movie is not the monsters but the fact that anyone who sees the creatures loses their minds and kills themselves. To protect oneself from going insane, one has to wear blindfolds and function. The movie has created quite a buzz on social media after it was released on Netflix. Acknowledging the craze, the official account of the video streaming website tweeted, “Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!”

Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film! pic.twitter.com/uorU3cSzHR — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) December 28, 2018

However, the drama-thriller also triggered a series of reactions on social media. While some were left spooked, others came up with hilarious memes and jokes about the movie.

Sa #birdbox when olympia jumps out the window 😂😬 pic.twitter.com/Yb8psSoBAY — je suis puissant (@iamstalwart17) December 30, 2018

Malorie after rowing down the river for 42 hours #birdbox pic.twitter.com/Fp0KJmWFJR — Neil Ryan Agan (@neilryanagan) December 30, 2018