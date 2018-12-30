Netflix’s Bird Box: Sandra Bullock’s horror flick triggers meme fest on social media

Toggle Menu
The movie has created quite a buzz on social media after it was released on Netflix. Acknowledging the craze, the official account of the video streaming website tweeted, "Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box."

While some were left spooked, others came up with hilarious memes and jokes about the movie. (Source: jayceebarcelon)

Netflix much awaited horror flick Bird Box is finally out and it has spooked many viewers. Starring Sandra Bullock, the film is based on Josh Malerman’s post-apocalyptic novel Bird Box. The story circles around a mother desperately trying to protect her two children from unknown monsters. (Spoilers ahead).

However, the spooky part of the movie is not the monsters but the fact that anyone who sees the creatures loses their minds and kills themselves. To protect oneself from going insane, one has to wear blindfolds and function. The movie has created quite a buzz on social media after it was released on Netflix. Acknowledging the craze, the official account of the video streaming website tweeted, “Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!”

However, the drama-thriller also triggered a series of reactions on social media. While some were left spooked, others came up with hilarious memes and jokes about the movie.

