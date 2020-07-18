scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 18, 2020
COVID19

‘Ugly truth or promoting colourism’: Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking gets mixed reviews

According to the streaming services, the show follows "elite matchmaker Seema Taparia as she works with single millennials — and their parents — to help them find true love",

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 18, 2020 4:55:37 pm
Most were left irked seeing the show, while others said its sad but true. (Source: Netflix/ Twitter)

There is a lot of chatter on social media about Netflix’s latest original show, Indian Matchmaking.  The series, which focuses on the match-making services for Indians and Indian-Americans in the US and premiered on July 16, had intrigued many with its promo.  When finally aired, the show has left many viewers disappointed with the stereotypes it enforces, with many calling it out for being “extremely cringe-worthy”.

According to the streaming services, the show follows “elite matchmaker Seema Taparia as she works with single millennials — and their parents — to help them find true love”, however, viewers have opined that there is little love in the show.

Viewers are unhappy with the way the show portrays arranged marriages and, instead of fighting biases and prejudices, it glorifies them, with most complaining how the criteria for ‘fair-skinned’ bride annoyed them.

However, a few said there is no point criticising the show as it’s just showing the ugly truth behind the Indian match-making system.

The orignial Netflix show was pitched and created by Oscar-nominated director Smriti Mundhra, the Indian-American woman behind 2017 documentary A Suitable Girl, which offered a nuanced look at arranged marriages. Through the show creator hoped that the show will prompt difficult conversations and criticisms within, and about, the Indian-American community.

