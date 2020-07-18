‘Ugly truth or promoting colourism’: Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking gets mixed reviews

Most were left irked seeing the show, while others said its sad but true. (Source: Netflix/ Twitter) Most were left irked seeing the show, while others said its sad but true. (Source: Netflix/ Twitter)

There is a lot of chatter on social media about Netflix’s latest original show, Indian Matchmaking. The series, which focuses on the match-making services for Indians and Indian-Americans in the US and premiered on July 16, had intrigued many with its promo. When finally aired, the show has left many viewers disappointed with the stereotypes it enforces, with many calling it out for being “extremely cringe-worthy”.

According to the streaming services, the show follows “elite matchmaker Seema Taparia as she works with single millennials — and their parents — to help them find true love”, however, viewers have opined that there is little love in the show.

Viewers are unhappy with the way the show portrays arranged marriages and, instead of fighting biases and prejudices, it glorifies them, with most complaining how the criteria for ‘fair-skinned’ bride annoyed them.

was super excited for indian matchmaking on netflix but truly hate the emphasis on being “fair” as a good quality to have — tara (@magnetiism) July 16, 2020

So we not gonna address the constant and blatant colourism in #IndianMatchmaking? Okay, cool. Carry on. — Bianca Sidhu (@bsidhu) July 16, 2020

28 minutes into Indian Matchmaking and I am mortified. Full body mortification. Seven-lives worth of mortification. Arranged marriages are embarrassing/shameful to watch in real life, what was the point behind taking it to the reel… — The Grim Reader (@SparkAuror) July 16, 2020

The reason arranged marriage is predominantly a “Desi” thing is because it is rooted in caste. Its not about finding love, it’s about keeping the bloodline “pure” or some other such nonsense. This institution needs to die, not be given a Netflix special. #IndianMatchmaking — Uday (@UdaySRana) July 17, 2020

Watching Indian Matchmaking on Netflix and the casualness with which people keep repeating the requirement that matches be “fair” is…disconcerting. — Ayelet Waldman (@ayeletw) July 17, 2020

not sure why he’s looking for a wife when what he clearly wants is a babysitter #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/ji4P0RqvZX — lavanya (@purbIeplace) July 18, 2020

This show on Netflix #IndianMatchmaking is so cringey. It’s everything about indian culture I hate and I’m so glad I stood up for myself to be with someone outside of that culture and who loves me FOR ME and not just cause I’m “successful or pretty” — Priyanka Bhakta (@Priyankiee) July 16, 2020

However, a few said there is no point criticising the show as it’s just showing the ugly truth behind the Indian match-making system.

I don’t know if #Netflix realizes that it exposed the truth behind arranged marriages in #IndianMatchmaking . I’m shook.. but kinda realizing that it’s so true.. and real. #goodproduction pic.twitter.com/RDXcfxU9PA — Sharon Angel (@sharonangeltwit) July 18, 2020

A lot of backlash on Netflix’s new show #IndianMatchmaking emphasizing “fairness” as a desired trait & reinforcing stereotypes.

I’ve been through matches & some parents have asked my mother how “fair” i am. It’s unfortunate but true. So will I still watch this ? No. — Maureen (@itzmomos) July 17, 2020

Frankly, this more of an eye-opener! We feel that we are in 21st century and are over all the -isms, but then we are not! We have a long way to go before we say that we truly are in 21st century! @NetflixIndia shows exactly how far we are from “21st century”! — Yohan Martin (@YohanMartin2) July 17, 2020

@NetflixIndia #IndianMatchmaking shows the truth, and it takes a bold move to show it. That is how the society is and the mixed reactions are because people don’t like when they are being portrayed that way on the big screen. — Shivam Gulati (@shivam_gulati) July 17, 2020

Watched #IndianMatchmaking to confirm what I thought I knew about sexism, casteism, and classism in Indian/Indian American marriage markets. Sadly, confirmations confirmed. Go on now, tell me about how you want someone not too dark. Caste doesn’t matter but must fit our culture. — Bhumi (@bhumipurohit) July 17, 2020

#IndianMatchmaking on @netflix makes very clear how regressive Indian communities can be. Where sexism, casteism, and classism are a prevalent part of the process of finding a life partner. Sad but very true! — Maunika Gowardhan (@cookinacurry) July 17, 2020

I can see how #IndianMatchmaking is problematic. But I think it’s also fascinating in the way that it shows how for most people the opposite of loneliness is marriage. Nothing in between. — Tanushree (@ichakdaana) July 17, 2020

As a South Indian women it’s so common to be pressured into marriage & finding the right husband who meets your family’s standards + your own! The heavily ingrained colourism & casteism in Indian society makes it even harder to fit in when you are considered “not Indian enough” — Liz (@ColaLzn) July 18, 2020

The orignial Netflix show was pitched and created by Oscar-nominated director Smriti Mundhra, the Indian-American woman behind 2017 documentary A Suitable Girl, which offered a nuanced look at arranged marriages. Through the show creator hoped that the show will prompt difficult conversations and criticisms within, and about, the Indian-American community.

