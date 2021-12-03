scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 03, 2021
MUST READ

Netflix film to tell the viral story of Thanksgiving grandma accidentally inviting stranger to dinner

In 2016, Wanda Dench sent out a text to the then high-schooler Jamal Hinton, mistaking his number for her grandson's. Since then, they have met every year for Thanksgiving meal.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 3, 2021 6:17:38 pm
thanksgiving grandma, netfix, netflix holiday films, thanksgiving grandma stranger netflix film, viral news, good news, indian expressFor last six years, the two duo have kept up the rituals despite hard times.

It’s not unusual for real-life stories to transcend into reel world. And now, internet’s favourite holiday story is also getting a Netflix rendition. The ‘Thanksgiving Grandma’, who went viral for accidentally inviting a stranger for feast, is all set to get a movie inspired by her true story.

In 2016, when Wanda Dench sent out a wrong text to the then high-schooler Jamal Hinton, mistaking his number for her grandson, a beautiful event followed. Despite realising it went to a wrong person, Dench invited Hinton for a Thanksgiving dinner, a gesture that wasn’t an isolated event but went onto become internet’s favourite holiday ritual.

Now, six years after they formed a unique bond, Hinton shared an exciting news on Twitter, saying their feel-good story is set to become a film for the global streaming platform. Announcing the joyous news, the young man posted their latest photos from this year’s reunion, alongside Dench and his girlfriend, along with a photo of her husband Lonnie.

Over the years, Dench has since extended her invitation to Hinton’s girlfriend and his family to join them in the yearly festivities. As the pandemic hit, their reunion became poignant, leaving people around the world emotional after Dench’s husband of 42 years, passed away in April 2020 owing to Covid complications.

However, their beautiful friendship has stood the test of time and has only grown stronger. Now, people around the world eagerly wait for their annual get-together photos every year.

“Can’t wait to see this story brought to life!” Netflix commented about the special project. And it wasn’t just the OTT platform that got excited on social media but many of their followers.

“We are excited to share our story with the world. We hope it inspires more people to reach out and make connections that they wouldn’t ordinarily make,” Dench and Hinton said in a joint statement, according to Variety. “We are so blessed to find a genuine friendship brought together by God from a mistaken text message.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Dec 03: Latest News