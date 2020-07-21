Woman hailed for ‘nerves of steel’ after taking selfie with bear that sneaked up on her

In the video, the hikers can be seen standing still as the bear sneaks up on them from behind. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Rex Chapman) In the video, the hikers can be seen standing still as the bear sneaks up on them from behind. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Rex Chapman)

In a heart-stopping incident, a black bear approached a group of hikers in a Mexico park but they escaped unscathed. However, one of the women, while standing still as the bear sniffed her, was recorded taking a selfie with the animal. The video is now being widely shared on social media and the woman is being praised for her composure.

According to a Daily Mail report, the incident took place at a popular hiking trail at the Chipinque Ecological Park in Mexico.

In the video, the hikers can be seen standing still as the bear sneaks up on them from behind. However, as the bear gets close to one of the women, she is seen clicking selfies with the animal.

This girl has nerves of steel. She actually took a selfie with the big guy… pic.twitter.com/I3Ezyn8q7G — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 19, 2020

the girl in purple LMFAOOOO she’s like “if i don’t look at it, it’s not there” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pWQiJ6IqnL — haydi (@bbyhaydi) July 19, 2020

In another clip of the same incident, the bear can be seen standing erect stiffing the woman’s hair.

Many praised the woman and her friends for keeping calm in spite of the bear being that close to her. Here are some of the reactions to the video:

From the way he left her alone after she took the pic, it looks like he asked her to take it. — Christopher Mendez 🇵🇦 (@OlivardiaGang) July 19, 2020

This was super scary!! She was super freaked! You can hear her fear when bear nibbles her leg. I think the selfie was to distract her herself of what really was happening!! 😱 — D. Lupe Hinkle (@damihink) July 20, 2020

When your scared of the bear but it’s is a social media post of a lifetime. “I am not throwin’ away my shot”. Bear selfie! 🐻👩🏻🤳🏼 pic.twitter.com/BKhNZNl3pl — Sabrina Espinal 😷 (@SabrinaCompany) July 19, 2020

No way in hell I would’ve stayed that calm — Eric Metcalf (@EricMetcalf21) July 20, 2020

Bears are known to be attracted by deodorants and shampoos. Back country advice is not to use them. — Notinmyname (@NastyNana16) July 19, 2020

One thing that is known to prevent wildlife/human interactions is to make noise as you walk, wear a bell for example. — Jeff (@practicallyhip) July 20, 2020

My dumbass would’ve took off running 😂😂 — ✨Spoiled✨ (@GoldenvQueen) July 19, 2020

