Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Woman hailed for ‘nerves of steel’ after taking selfie with bear that sneaked up on her

According to a Daily Mail report, the encounter between the hikers and the bear took place at a popular hiking trail at Chipinque Ecological Park in Mexico.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 21, 2020 6:27:35 pm
In a heart-stopping incident, a black bear approached a group of hikers in a Mexico park but they escaped unscathed. However, one of the women, while standing still as the bear sniffed her, was recorded taking a selfie with the animal. The video is now being widely shared on social media and the woman is being praised for her composure.

According to a Daily Mail report, the incident took place at a popular hiking trail at the Chipinque Ecological Park in Mexico.

In the video, the hikers can be seen standing still as the bear sneaks up on them from behind. However, as the bear gets close to one of the women, she is seen clicking selfies with the animal.

Watch the video here:

In another clip of the same incident, the bear can be seen standing erect stiffing the woman’s hair.

Many praised the woman and her friends for keeping calm in spite of the bear being that close to her. Here are some of the reactions to the video:

