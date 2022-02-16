scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
‘Goosebumps’: This Nepalese player has kept ‘spirit of cricket’ alive. Here’s how

Nepal did lose against Ireland but surely won hearts online because of their gesture on the field.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 16, 2022 11:05:07 am
Nepal wicketkeeper Md Aasif Sheikh had a chance to dismiss Ireland's Andy McBrine, however, he chose not to.

In a competitive world, the camaraderie shown by sportspersons on the field has always kept us going. In one such fine example, a Nepalese cricketer is being praised online for upholding the “spirit of cricket” during a T20 match with Ireland.

During the Oman Quadrangular T20 Series at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat, Nepal wicketkeeper Md Aasif Sheikh had a chance to dismiss Ireland’s Andy McBrine. During the 19th over, batsman Mark Adair tried to hit a delivery by Kamal Singh Airee hard, but failed. Adair and McBrine decided to take a quick single and as pacer Airee quickly tried to catch the ball and attempted a run-out, he accidentally collided with McBrine.

Even though the pacer threw the ball in time to Sheikh, the wicketkeeper chose not to whip off the bails, allowing McBrine to get to the crease safely.

“I’ve got goosebumps here in the commentary box because that’s a touching moment. It was accidental, and he could have run him out here,” the commentator was heard saying as the moment happened.

“And Aasif Sheikh has said, ‘No’, he’s not going to do it because of the spirit of the game. That’s your nominee for the Spirit of Cricket Award for 2022 for the ICC,” the commentator added.

Cricket commentator Andrew Leonard later took to Twitter to explain why the moment was special and worth highlighting. “Nepal may have lost the match but they no doubt won the cricket world’s hearts,” he tweeted. Lauding Nepalese skipper Sandeep Lamichhane, Leonard added that it was him who instructed Sheikh to not run out McBrine. “It was Lamichhane who went over to shake Andy’s hand immediately,” Leonard added.

The heartwarming moment garnered attention not only from the commentator but cricket fans around the world. Eventually, Nepal lost the match against Ireland by 16 runs but surely won hearts online because of Sheikh’s decision.

