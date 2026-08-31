‘Grave of the Fireflies’: Boy carries crying sister through flood-hit Nepal

A video of a boy carrying his younger sister on his back through a flood-hit area in Nepal has touched many social media users, highlighting the hardships faced by the families affected by the devastation.
In the widely circulated video, the boy is seen walking through the flood-affected area with his sister on his back. The child appears to be crying, while both siblings have visible injuries on their faces. According to viral social media posts, the children were looking for their parents amid the devastation.
The sight has drawn comparisons with Grave of the Fireflies, the 1988 animated film directed by Isao Takahata and produced by Studio Ghibli.
Set during World War II, the film follows siblings Seita and Setsuko as they struggle to survive after being separated from their family. Seita, the elder brother, assumes responsibility for his younger sister as they navigate the devastation around them.
Watch here:
Nepal: A little boy carrying his younger sister while searching for their parents has become one of the most heartbreaking scenes from the floods. pic.twitter.com/nhR9LBtnU2
— NewsZone (@NewsZonex24) August 30, 2026
“Hundreds have died. Thousands are still missing. Many families are still searching. Please keep these children and every family affected in your thoughts. Share so more people see what they are going through,” a user wrote.
“It reminds of GRAVE OF THE FIREFLIES – Two siblings struggle to stay together and survive during the outbreak of World War 2,” another user commented.
“Reminds me of Grave of the Fireflies. Also these are the kids United States of P3d0s always looks for through its NGOs and missionaries. This guy & his sister in more danger than they can think of,” a third user reacted.
The disaster struck Nepal last week after a glacier collapsed near the China-Tibet border, triggering floods that killed more than 900 people and left thousands missing, including Indians.