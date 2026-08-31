‘Grave of the Fireflies’: Boy carries crying sister through flood-hit Nepal

A video of a boy carrying his younger sister on his back through a flood-hit area in Nepal has touched many social media users, highlighting the hardships faced by the families affected by the devastation.

In the widely circulated video, the boy is seen walking through the flood-affected area with his sister on his back. The child appears to be crying, while both siblings have visible injuries on their faces. According to viral social media posts, the children were looking for their parents amid the devastation.

The sight has drawn comparisons with Grave of the Fireflies, the 1988 animated film directed by Isao Takahata and produced by Studio Ghibli.