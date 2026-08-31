Everything around it collapsed. This small green house survived Nepal’s flash flood

The house, however, was reportedly constructed using a reinforced concrete frame (Photo: @arcpresentation/X)

A small, green house in a remote part of Nepal has caught the attention of social media users after a video showed it standing firm as a powerful flash flood swept through the area, carrying huge boulders, mud and uprooted trees.

The viral video captures a massive torrent of water and debris carving through the landscape at a dangerous speed, destroying buildings in its path. Amid the destruction, a family is seen huddled on the house’s balcony, surrounded by floodwater. Remarkably, both the family and the house survived.

Social media users have questioned how the modest-looking structure withstood the force of the debris flow while several neighbouring buildings collapsed within minutes.