‘Brother to brother, shoulder to shoulder’: Nepal climbers walk final steps together to K2 summit

Monday, January 25, 2021
"We all stopped around 10m before reaching the summit to huddle and make our final steps together as a team to mark this historical feat," tweeted Nirmal Purja, a member of the group that successfully completed the summit.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 25, 2021 4:56:56 pm
K2 winter summit by Nepali climbers, Nepal, Nepal k2 mountaineers, Pakistan China border, Sergio Mingote, trending, indian express, indian express newsViewed over six lakh times, the post has triggered an avalanche of reactions on social media with many congratulating the climbers.

A team of Nepalese climbers made history by becoming the first mountaineers to complete a winter attempt to summit K2.

The group of sherpas stopped at a point 70 metres from the peak and waited for one another before finally taking their last steps together whilst singing the Nepali national anthem.

“Brother to brother, shoulder to shoulder, we walked together to the summit whilst singing the Nepali national anthem. We all stopped around 10m before reaching the summit to huddle and make our final steps together as a team to mark this historical feat,” tweeted Nirmal Purja, a member of the group that successfully completed the summit.

Watch the video here:

“Super proud of all the team members for earning this for Nepal and humanity through hardship, selfless effort, and most importantly UNITY proving that Nothing is Impossible!” he added in the following tweet.

Located on the Pakistan-China border, mount K2 is the world’s second tallest peak and the only mountain over 8,000 metres that was not summitted in winters.

