‘Brother to brother, shoulder to shoulder’: Nepal climbers walk final steps together to K2 summit

A team of Nepalese climbers made history by becoming the first mountaineers to complete a winter attempt to summit K2.

The group of sherpas stopped at a point 70 metres from the peak and waited for one another before finally taking their last steps together whilst singing the Nepali national anthem.

“Brother to brother, shoulder to shoulder, we walked together to the summit whilst singing the Nepali national anthem. We all stopped around 10m before reaching the summit to huddle and make our final steps together as a team to mark this historical feat,” tweeted Nirmal Purja, a member of the group that successfully completed the summit.

Watch the video here:

Brother to brother, shoulder to shoulder, we walked together to the summit whilst singing the Nepali national anthem. We all stopped around 10m before reaching the summit to huddle and make our final steps together as a team to mark this historical feat .. 1/4 #K2winter pic.twitter.com/P2kCwRy1Vn — Nirmal Purja MBE (@nimsdai) January 24, 2021

“Super proud of all the team members for earning this for Nepal and humanity through hardship, selfless effort, and most importantly UNITY proving that Nothing is Impossible!” he added in the following tweet.

Located on the Pakistan-China border, mount K2 is the world’s second tallest peak and the only mountain over 8,000 metres that was not summitted in winters.

Viewed over six lakh times, the post has triggered an avalanche of reactions on social media with many congratulating the climbers.

Congratulations to all the members of this magnificent team. This was definitely one of the greatest winter achievements. — Mirek “Stary Chemik” D. (@old_chemist) January 24, 2021

Beautiful moment. Astonished they had the energy to sing at that point as well. — Ranald Webster (@RanaldRory) January 24, 2021

I am not a mountaineer, climber or even a hiker. I just walk and you guys just let me walk alongside to K2. Felt so proud and many many Congratulations for your #k2inwinter summit. — Ghanshyam Acharya (@acharyajees) January 24, 2021

A story of humanity and teamwork, followed by so many. Humility, compassion and strength – awesome achievement! Touching moment, Nims! Brilliant in all aspects. A great walk of fame! From my heart to your heart, compliments and a great Namaste! I salute you! — Mihai (@abpatru) January 24, 2021

Another milestone from our brothers. Another new chapter of History. Congratulations team. 👏🏻👏🏻 Proud of you all. — QGE (@GurkhaEngineers) January 24, 2021