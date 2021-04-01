These Nepalese climbers spent 47 days cleaning 2.2 tons of trash from Everest

A group of climbers in Nepal have received immense praise after they spent 47 days collecting and cleaning over 2.2 tons of garbage scattered around Mount Everest base camp.

With more mountaineering enthusiasts attempting to scale the Everest, the routes leading up to the summit have been inundated with trash such as plastic bottles, cans, food wrappers, kitchen waste, discarded oxygen cylinders and more.

While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic restricted tourists from visiting popular travel destinations, the climbing community in Nepal made the most of this tourism lull by coming forward and cleaning Mount Everest.

Bally Peak Outlook – an initiative launched by a Swiss luxury brand – aims to preserve the world most extreme mountains and environments from the after effects of excessive tourism and global warming. In a partnership between the brand and locals, the initiative is led by Nepali climbers and environmental activist Dawa Steven Sherpa, who has been removing trash from the mountain since 2008, The Telegraph reported.

A series of five short clips captures the expedition team cleaning up Nepal’s eight highest mountains. In a short documentary released on April 1, Steven Sherpa shares a little about the Sherpa people and how the mountains are interdependent.

“When we take away garbage from the mountains, it must feel to the gods like taking a thorn out of their finger,” he told the news website, adding that the mountain is their spiritual home and they feel it’s their right and responsibility to protect it.

The latest initiative, which was scheduled to start in early 2020, was delayed to late September due to the pandemic. For the expedition, a team of 12 climbers went around cleaning the eight highest mountains in Nepal.