Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Netizens say Nelson Mandela’s statue unveiled at UN headquarters doesn’t look like him

The 1.8 million statue of the South African anti-apartheid campaigner who became the world's most famous political prisoner, was a gift to the UN from South Africa to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Nelson Mandela.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 26, 2018 1:53:52 pm
South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, UNGA President Maria Fernanda Espinosa, center, and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres attend the unveiling ceremony of the Nelson Mandela Statue at United Nations headquarters. (Source: AP)

A life-size statue of Nelson Mandela was unveiled at the United Nations recently on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary. The statue of the South African leader – worth an estimated $1.8 million – was a gift to the UN from South Africa. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres along with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed the statue at the UN headquarters, but people immediately began to complain it looked nothing like Mandela.

The unveiling came to kick-start a high-level meeting – the Mandela Peace Summit at the UN – for world leaders to renew their commitment to global peace, conflict prevention, conflict resolution, peace building, promotion and protection of human rights and long-term development initiatives.

The sculpture showed Mandela with his arms outstretched. After the cover was pulled off, Ramaphosa and Guterres, placed a small South African flag in his lapel.

ALSO READ | New Zealand PM takes 3-month-old baby to UNGA session, netizens cheer

While people will thrilled about the statue, they felt it did not resemble the human-rights crusader and freedom fighter.

Trevor Noah’s sarcastic comment dealt the first blow and others quickly joined in.

However, for now, there’s no indication any change will be made to the statue.

During the ceremony, Guterres said at the ceremony that Mandela “embodied the highest values of the United Nations — peace, forgiveness, compassion and human dignity.” Nelson Mandela’s widow challenged world leaders celebrating his life to put their egos and partisan politics aside and honor his legacy by ending the “senseless violence” plaguing too much of the world.

Must Watch

With inputs from AP

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How Alex Jones of Infowars built his Tangy Tangerine-fueled empire
Watch Now
How Alex Jones of Infowars built his Tangy Tangerine-fueled empire
Buzzing Now
Advertisement