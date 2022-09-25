Neighbours organise Halloween parade for five-year-old boy with terminal cancer

Earlier this month, doctors told Nick Hurdakis and Kira Hurdakis one of the hardest news of their lives. The Ontario couple was informed that the treatment that was keeping their son Alexandros Hurdakis (fondly called Alex) alive for the past four years was failing and as a result, their five-year-old boy only had a few weeks to live.

This prompted Alex’s parents to make sure that they fulfilled his wishes. Alex’s one wish was to experience Halloween. Unfortunately, Halloween, which falls on October 31st, seemed quite far.

However, Paula Tzouanakis Anderson, a close friend of the Hurdakis family, came up with a plan that sought to bring Halloween to the Hurdakis family.

On September 13, Anderson posted a “time sensitive request/plea” on the Crown Point Community Facebook group and requested people to help her organise a Halloween parade. Soon this post got an enthusiastic response from the community and an event titled ‘Halloween night for Alexandros’ was created and scheduled for September 14.

On the day of the event, hundreds of people showed up in Halloween-themed costumes for the event. Speaking with the Washington Post about the wholesome way in which his neighbours turned up for their son, Alex’s father said: “It was surprising and amazing. We never expected something like that. It was beautiful.” He also added that Alex was thrilled about the parade and enjoyed it to the fullest.

Ariane Clark who lost her 5-year-old daughter to cancer in 2019 also attended the parade. In an Instagram post, she wrote: “Absolutely honoured to celebrate an early Halloween Parade pulled together in 3 hours for the sweetest cancer fighting kiddo in our neighbourhood. It’s humbling and heartbreaking to witness this community come together every single time to support families like ours. I had chills, I cried a lot, I smiled a lot. This place, I swear, there is nothing like it. ✨All we really have in this life are our memories, make them good ones.”