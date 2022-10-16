scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

‘Negroni sbagliato with prosecco’ has become the signature drink for many, and a trending meme. Here’s why

The sudden interest in the cocktail is credited to a viral TikTok video of House of the Dragon actors Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke.

Negroni, Negroni sbagliato, Negroni sbagliato with prosecco, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, house of dragon, viral memes, Emma D’Arcy negroni, indian expressA Negroni is made with equal parts Campari, sweet vermouth, and gin. A Negroni sbagliato replaces gin with prosecco. (Representative image, Pixabay)

In the world of internet, the most unexpected things go viral. A recent example of this cyber phenomenon is “negroni sbagliato with prosecco” which has become a trending topic on Twitter after it was mentioned in a TikTok video of House of the Dragon stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke.

In the promotional video, which was first posted to HBO’s TikTok account, Cooke asks D’Arcy about her drink of choice, to which D’Arcy replies “Negroni sbagliato”, after a bit she adds “with prosecco in it.”

Something about the way the 30-year-old non-binary actor pronounced the Italian cocktail stuck with the netizens. Soon the drink began trending, alongside a liberal dose of D’Arcy stanning, especially among the queer community.

“I keep thinking I should tell my mum that I’ve become a meme in the hope that she’ll be happy for me,” Emma said in a later interview about the popularity of the clip. “But I’d have to explain what a meme is, and I’ve decided it’s too much effort.”

They also added how the clip came about. “I feel so embarrassed. Because in those interviews, when we’ve been at it for six hours, I’m honestly only trying to make Olivia laugh,” Emma said.

The innocuous interview clip has since gone viral with over 15.6 million views on TikTok. It is also being widely circulated across social media platforms.

Tweeting about the cocktail, a Twitter user wrote, “if you ask me what my sexuality is and i answer with “a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it” just nod and accept it”. Another person remarked, “now you dont ask people if theyre a lesbian anymore you just say “a negroni. sbagliato” and if they respond “with prosecco in it” you just know”.

People also noted that the viral clip has made people interested in HBO’s fantasy drama series House of the Dragon. Echoing this video, a Twitter user wrote, “idc how many people have told me to watch the dragon show the “negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it” was the most effective advertisement ive ever seen in my life”.

