‘Negroni sbagliato with prosecco’ has become the signature drink for many, and a trending meme. Here’s why

In the world of internet, the most unexpected things go viral. A recent example of this cyber phenomenon is “negroni sbagliato with prosecco” which has become a trending topic on Twitter after it was mentioned in a TikTok video of House of the Dragon stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke.

In the promotional video, which was first posted to HBO’s TikTok account, Cooke asks D’Arcy about her drink of choice, to which D’Arcy replies “Negroni sbagliato”, after a bit she adds “with prosecco in it.”

Something about the way the 30-year-old non-binary actor pronounced the Italian cocktail stuck with the netizens. Soon the drink began trending, alongside a liberal dose of D’Arcy stanning, especially among the queer community.

“I keep thinking I should tell my mum that I’ve become a meme in the hope that she’ll be happy for me,” Emma said in a later interview about the popularity of the clip. “But I’d have to explain what a meme is, and I’ve decided it’s too much effort.”

They also added how the clip came about. “I feel so embarrassed. Because in those interviews, when we’ve been at it for six hours, I’m honestly only trying to make Olivia laugh,” Emma said.

The innocuous interview clip has since gone viral with over 15.6 million views on TikTok. It is also being widely circulated across social media platforms.

you can’t spell neGroni sBagLiaTo with prosecco without L G B T — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 9, 2022

idc how many people have told me to watch the dragon show the “negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it” was the most effective advertisement ive ever seen in my life — ranch (@miss_ranch) October 8, 2022

i know im gay because i cannot escape the phrase negroni sbagliato with Prosecco in it — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) October 9, 2022

oh nothing, just thinking about emma’s negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it pic.twitter.com/712yu3DgkX — mina 🎃 (@axolotl_grl) October 10, 2022

The bartender while you order a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it pic.twitter.com/uOXbg4Ypn9 — val (@fiordicera) October 9, 2022

the lgbtq community on their way to the closest bar so they can order a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it pic.twitter.com/dQVfYBhM48 — berry (@sckberry) October 10, 2022

Sexual orientation: Advertisement ⚪️Gay

⚪️Straight

⚪️Bi

⚫️A negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it pic.twitter.com/aqHGz3HLjJ — Sean Abrams (@seanybrams) October 10, 2022

suddenly im a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it pic.twitter.com/WLAcZoDJsY — carrieee (@ryejifiend) October 7, 2022

Went to a local hipster bar & ordered the dragon drink, the negroni sbagliato with prosecco. This bartender laughed and when I said I’m sorry, you’ve probably been making these for a while he said “actually no, I was waiting for it, you’re the first.” Anyways, yes it IS stunning pic.twitter.com/39YIlsAv7y — Moony the Gladney hype-r (@macksani) October 16, 2022

if you ask me what my sexuality is and i answer with “a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it” just nod and accept it — rhaenyra targaryen’s lawyer (@Targ_Nation) October 15, 2022

Pour some prosecco out for the bartenders having to make negroni sbagliatos for 1000 bisexuals this week — Homo Honey (@DixPeyton) October 9, 2022

Tweeting about the cocktail, a Twitter user wrote, “if you ask me what my sexuality is and i answer with “a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it” just nod and accept it”. Another person remarked, “now you dont ask people if theyre a lesbian anymore you just say “a negroni. sbagliato” and if they respond “with prosecco in it” you just know”.

People also noted that the viral clip has made people interested in HBO’s fantasy drama series House of the Dragon. Echoing this video, a Twitter user wrote, “idc how many people have told me to watch the dragon show the “negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it” was the most effective advertisement ive ever seen in my life”.