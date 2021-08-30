Nebraska school teacher uses TikTok videos to address mental health issues

A 5th-grade Nebraska teacher has found a relatable and interesting way to help children overcome mental health issues.

Josh Monroe has gone viral for his “point of view” (POV) TikTok videos of young students, sometimes with his therapy dog Nala, on topics like depression, discomfort, and serious issues like ADHD, abuse and more.

‘POV’ is a popular trend that features a situation that unfolds in real-time. The aim is to make the viewer feel that they are present in the room when things are happening.

In his videos, Monroe talks about the importance of understanding mental health issues as well as the personal space that children need.

“I think so many people have connected with the videos I have made because so many of us feel like we were unheard, and that’s all we wanted, was to be heard and feel that connection from an adult. Not be told what to do or how to feel but just be heard, and be seen, and that’s what I try to show in my videos,” Monroe said in a video.

5th grade teacher Josh Monroe and his therapy dog Nala are taking TikTok by storm with videos about student mental health, abuse, and more pic.twitter.com/HQzDzRDlGB — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 29, 2021

Monroe, through his videos, displays affection for the kids along with teaching the right kind of approach to deal with different challenging situations with the younger children. His videos have more than 20 million likes and he has more than 800k followers on TikTok.

According to NowThis, he hopes that his videos encourage more teachers in being proactive. “My job is to help students with their social, emotional, and academic growth, and part of that is listening to them. Understanding where they’re coming from and then helping them to grow, and make good healthy choices,” he said.

Netizens love Monroe’s videos that have gone viral on Twitter, with many calling him a “great teacher”.

