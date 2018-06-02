Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
NBA Finals: LeBron James’ expression is now an epic meme to describe frustrating situations

NBA Finals: The image of LeBron James gesturing to Smith after his last-minute mistake created a stir on social media. Several memes were later created to describe a number of other frustrating situations.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: June 2, 2018 4:34:17 pm
NBA Championship, NBA finals, JR Smith, LeBron James, LeBron James reaction to J.R. Smith, NBA batches, NBA viral meme, indian express, indian express trending news The Internet is having fun with LeBron James reaction to J Smith in the final match of NBA. (Source: EastIndiaComedy/Twitter)
After the nail-biting finals of NBA Championship, in which Golden State survived a playoff-career-best 51-point explosion from LeBron James and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-114 in Game 1 — the basketball world seemed to be in total shock. However, that didn’t stop fans from creating hilarious memes of Cleveland Cavaliers superstar James’ frustrating gesture for JR Smith.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Young football players lift overturned car to rescue two people

When people saw Smith squander the final minute of regulation by taking an offensive rebound out past the 3-point line without calling time, people couldn’t believe their eyes. As LeBron watched the act in horror, his annoying reaction was captured in the lens.

Watch the video here.

James’ expression for Smith after his last-minute mistake created a huge stir on social media. Several memes were then created with the image of James’ distressed reaction to describe a number of other exasperating situations that Netizens face in daily life.

Here are some of the reactions.

What is favourite meme floating around on Twitter? Let us know in the comments below.

