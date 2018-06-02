NBA Finals: LeBron James’ expression is now an epic meme to describe frustrating situations

After the nail-biting finals of NBA Championship, in which Golden State survived a playoff-career-best 51-point explosion from LeBron James and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-114 in Game 1 — the basketball world seemed to be in total shock. However, that didn’t stop fans from creating hilarious memes of Cleveland Cavaliers superstar James’ frustrating gesture for JR Smith.
When people saw Smith squander the final minute of regulation by taking an offensive rebound out past the 3-point line without calling time, people couldn’t believe their eyes. As LeBron watched the act in horror, his annoying reaction was captured in the lens.
The moment that could haunt the rest of JR Smith’s life. #NBAFinals #NBAonABC @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/owmeHRBiA1
— Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) June 1, 2018
James’ expression for Smith after his last-minute mistake created a huge stir on social media. Several memes were then created with the image of James’ distressed reaction to describe a number of other exasperating situations that Netizens face in daily life.
Here are some of the reactions.
Manish Pandey repeated the same mistake in the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/30u9yKL9TA
— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) June 1, 2018
#NBAFinals summing up the current state of Indian media. pic.twitter.com/acE8fQtGxM
— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) June 1, 2018
When I come home and every light is on.#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/MN9RtjpCZW
— Robert Flores (@RoFlo) June 1, 2018
Kanye West – “I Thought About Killing You” (2018) #kanye #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/tQhzHo9Qon
— MikeD (@mochiloc5) June 1, 2018
His mind played tricks on him. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/ldEr1ND0Z8
— timB (@HoopsYaDig) June 1, 2018
when your mom is yelling at you for something your sibling did #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/ggk2bTaVfa
— Donaven 〽️ (@_nevanod) June 1, 2018
When you leave all the doors open but your dog poops in the house anyway pic.twitter.com/LY8u7CqQzJ
— Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) June 1, 2018
A glimpse into Messi’s World Cup. pic.twitter.com/HhWtP9DuJD
— Graham Ruthven (@grahamruthven) June 1, 2018
Lebron I don’t feel so good #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/7S83EDvxjd
— Matt Moseley (@realmattmoseley) June 1, 2018
Too soon? I hate this but it’s too funny #kingjames #lebronjames #lebron #jrsmith #cavs #warriors #stephcurry #nba #nbafinals #meme #memes #lol #funny #haha #dankmemes #comedy #score #henny #jr #hillaryclinton #trump #maga pic.twitter.com/pWrpH8cCt8
— Phillip Wesson (@rikkjamesB) June 1, 2018
this is the best video you’ll see all day 😂 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/iwTUG8lLTP
— Andrew Luck (@FauxAndyLuck) June 1, 2018
When your teacher catches you doing something your friend did first #nbafinals pic.twitter.com/GvheSxYQWM
— supremeriches (@kvngpessoa) June 1, 2018
What is favourite meme floating around on Twitter? Let us know in the comments below.
