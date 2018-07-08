This baker in Dubai celebrates ousted Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif’s verdict with a ‘behind the bar’ cake

Dubai-based Pakistani freelance cake artist, Khadija Ammad made the cake to mark the Nawaz Sharif verdict. (Source: AP, Sugar Cube/ Facebook) Dubai-based Pakistani freelance cake artist, Khadija Ammad made the cake to mark the Nawaz Sharif verdict. (Source: AP, Sugar Cube/ Facebook)

Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in a corruption case earlier on Friday. The three-time PM was found guilty in the Avenfield corruption case — pertaining to the ownership of four flats in the posh Avenfield House in London, charges which were revealed in the Panama Papers scandal. Many people in Pakistan were thrilled after the verdict from the Islamabad Accountability Court came.

Naturally, Netizens took to social media to mark the occasion hilariously trolling the PML(N) leader and his daughter Maryam, who too was given seven years for abetment, and one year for non-cooperation with the NAB. But it wasn’t just people in the country who were happy with the verdict and celebrating it as ‘Eid’.

Far away in Dubai, one baker celebrated the occasion with a Nawaz Sharif behind the bar cake! Yes, Khadija Ammad, a freelance cake artist of Sugar Cube made a cake featuring the ousted PM etched in monochrome prison dress on the cake, with “Gone” written as a message.

Talking with indianexpress.com, Ammad, who is originally from Pakistani, said it was her spouse Ammad Ahmed Khan’s plan. “It was my husband’s idea as he was very excited after knowing about Nawaz Sharif’s verdict. So, he suggested to me to design a cake showing him behind the bars,” said Ammad.

Giving details about the dessert, the baker said it was 3kg in weight and a vanilla-flavoured moist cake with paraline sauce filling. Of course, the quirky cake was bought for 300 Diram (Rs 5616, at current exchange rate)quickly by another Pakistani man to commemorate the ‘happy occasion’. The photo was shared by her on Facebook and it left many in spilts.

