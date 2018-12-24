Pakistan welcomes Nawaz Sharif’s sentencing with memes and jokes

Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case but was acquitted in the Flagship Investments case due to lack of evidence by an accountability court. During the verdict, which was announced by Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik, the 68-year-old Sharif was present at the court.

Once the verdict was announced, people took to social media to express their views. While most welcomed the move, some backed Sharif and dissed the decision. However, there were others who did not take time to come up with hilarious memes and jokes after the three-time former prime minister was sentenced. Moreover, many also wondered if the sentence was Sharif’s birthday gift, which falls on December 25.

List of people who stand with nawaz sharif #ThugsOfPakistan pic.twitter.com/8Fr2BdrlPR — Jahan Zaib Virk (@jahan_virk) December 23, 2018

Congratulations to Nawaz Sharif on a wonderful Hatrick #NawazShairf pic.twitter.com/QRLFWA8GLs — Mr Majboor (@asim0_0) December 24, 2018

Nawaz sharif ko apni ADIAL JAIL mein advance mein birthday buhat buhat mubarak!!#NawazShairf — Mariam Razzaq (PTI) (@IamMariamRazzaq) December 24, 2018

Dad : nawaz sharif ko jail hogai.

Mom : acha, to aap mithaai khayeingy?!

😂😂😂❤ Alhamdulliah — ت ب س م . (@tabassumii) December 24, 2018

Nawaz Sharif sentenced 7 years imprisonment and 25 million dollars fine

And an extra 1.5 billion dollars fine

& arrested.

Alhamdulilah !! Good day for Pakistan 🙏 — F Y K A (@faiqa_ayaz) December 24, 2018

Nawaz Sharif has been given a seven-year sentence and a $25 million fine. Oh well. Here’s to Rok Sako To Rok Lo… — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) December 24, 2018