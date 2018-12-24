Pakistan welcomes Nawaz Sharif’s sentencing with memes and jokes

Toggle Menu
Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif sentenced to seven years in prison. Once the verdict was announced, many took to social media to express their views. While most welcomed the move, some backed Sharif.

Many people also wished Nawaz Sharif for his upcoming birthday, which falls on December 25.

Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case but was acquitted in the Flagship Investments case due to lack of evidence by an accountability court. During the verdict, which was announced by Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik, the 68-year-old Sharif was present at the court.

Once the verdict was announced, people took to social media to express their views. While most welcomed the move, some backed Sharif and dissed the decision. However, there were others who did not take time to come up with hilarious memes and jokes after the three-time former prime minister was sentenced. Moreover, many also wondered if the sentence was Sharif’s birthday gift, which falls on December 25.

