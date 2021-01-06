Nawaz brothers recreate Pakistan meme sensation Ahmad Shah’s video, internet loves it

Many who came across the video agreed that the three men did justice to the shah brother’s latest video, with Danish capturing Umer’s dilemma perfectly.

Pakistani actor and director Yasir Nawaz and his two brothers recreated Pakistan’s meme sensation Ahmad Shah’s New Year greeting video and have netizens in splits.

Shah, who is often referred to as the ‘peeche dekho kid’, had appeared in a video along with his brothers Abubakar and Umer in which he wished people on the New Year.

However, it was his little brother Umer who stole the show after a bar of chocolate dropped from his hand during the video.

The re-enactment, shared by actor Nawaz on his Instagram page, shows the three men mimicking the children, with Danish Nawaz playing Umer.

Many who came across the video agreed that the three men did justice to the original video:

The boy became famous on the internet in April 2019, and even Bollywood stars had reacted to it. Since then, the little boy and his brothers have launched their own YouTube channel and have even participated in various TV shows and ad campaigns.