Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay jokes about sharing award with Trump: ‘Clap a little bit more’

Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay, a South African jurist of Indian Tamil descent, has been recognised for her efforts to advance peace and international law

South African jurist Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay, who has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, had a humorous response to the applause that followed the announcement, joking that she might share the honour with US President Donald Trump.

“If you clap a little bit more I may share this prize with Trump,” the 85-year-old said in a video shared on X by the Secretary General of Amnesty International. The clip showed Pillay receiving applause in Nuremberg after news of her Nobel win broke.

Pillay admitted that she initially thought the announcement was a joke. “Being a lawyer and a judge, I still want to verify this,” she said, explaining that she wanted to confirm the news before believing it.