Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay jokes about sharing award with Trump: ‘Clap a little bit more’

Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay admitted that she initially thought the Nobel award announcement was a joke. ‘Being a lawyer and a judge, I still want to verify this,’ she said.

By: Trends Desk
4 min readNew DelhiOct 10, 2026 11:51 AM IST
Navi Pillay Nobel Peace Prize 2026Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay, a South African jurist of Indian Tamil descent, has been recognised for her efforts to advance peace and international law
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South African jurist Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay, who has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, had a humorous response to the applause that followed the announcement, joking that she might share the honour with US President Donald Trump.

“If you clap a little bit more I may share this prize with Trump,” the 85-year-old said in a video shared on X by the Secretary General of Amnesty International. The clip showed Pillay receiving applause in Nuremberg after news of her Nobel win broke.

Pillay admitted that she initially thought the announcement was a joke. “Being a lawyer and a judge, I still want to verify this,” she said, explaining that she wanted to confirm the news before believing it.

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Reflecting on her work, Pillay spoke about her role in leading the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry (COI), an independent body that does not represent the United Nations’ official position. The commission concluded last year that Israel is responsible for the commission of genocide in Gaza.

“The last thing I did is the delivery of the report on Gaza, naming what’s happening there as genocide,” she said.

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Pillay also recalled the response to the report, particularly the praise she received for speaking out. “One of the main reactions to that report is paying tribute to me for my courage. And you can imagine how surprised I was, why would you need courage to speak the truth?” she added.

The Nobel Peace Prize includes a gold medal, a diploma and prize money of $1.2 million. Pillay will formally receive the award at a ceremony in Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish inventor and philanthropist Alfred Nobel, who established the prizes.

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Her light-hearted remark about Trump has since gained traction on social media, with users praising her humour and outspoken stance on international justice.

“A wise woman with a sense of humour!” one user wrote. Another commented, “She wears her brilliance lightly and with humour. So refreshing in a world bullied by self-important and stunted men. Thank you, Navi. Thank you.”

A third user pointed to the contrast between Pillay’s achievement and Trump’s long-standing desire for the honour, writing, “How poetic for a South African Indian women to receive the coveted Nobel Prize that Trump so desperately yearns.” Another praised her position on the conflict, commenting, “One of the few people that speaks against war crimes committed by Israel.”

Who is Navi Pillay?

Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay, a South African jurist of Indian Tamil descent, has been recognised for her efforts to advance peace and international law, particularly through the pursuit of accountability for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

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Born in Durban during the apartheid era, Pillay broke barriers in the legal profession and went on to serve in several prominent judicial and international roles. Her career includes a position on South Africa’s High Court, work with the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court, and a tenure as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

She also chaired the UN commission of inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Her work has focused on upholding human rights and ensuring that those responsible for grave international crimes are held accountable.

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