Naughty child uses red lipstick to scribble on white car. Watch video

Children’s antics often trigger laughter online, lightening the mood of netizens. Naughty toddlers scribble on walls with crayons or pencils. But this time a child has flashed its creativity not on a flawless wall but a gleaming white car and that too with lipstick.

In the viral video, the little boy clad in an animal onesie is seen scribbling on the side of a white car. The side of the car is seen entirely covered with the boy’s drawing and after a while, the toddler hops onto his toy tricycle and moves away swiftly. Several lipsticks are seen scattered on the road.

Watch the video:

He’ll own a body shop one da 😂 pic.twitter.com/Jhx6qOxY95 — Morissa Schwartz (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) October 20, 2022

“He’ll own a body shop one day,” read the caption of the tweet. Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has garnered more than 1,03,500 views on Twitter. Many users found the video cute and poking fun some users said he should compensate for scribbling on the car. A user commented, “Reflecting on kid’s mischief, he will be develop a great product and succeed in his future.” Another user wrote, “He should pay for this.” A third user wrote, “He is so cute. That’s how babies amuse themselves.”

Adorable videos featuring the shenanigans of kids often go viral online. In September, a child adamantly demanded lathi from a woman police officer in Mumbai. In the street, the child was seen screaming and asking the police officer to give her lathi.