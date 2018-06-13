Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • National Geographic’s magazine cover on plastic pollution comes wrapped in two plastic layers; Twitterati isn’t pleased

National Geographic’s magazine cover on plastic pollution comes wrapped in two plastic layers; Twitterati isn’t pleased

In no time, the picture went viral and many criticised the company and even called the post 'ironic'. Once alerted, the official Twitter handle of National Geographic responded by stating that US, UK, and India have switched to the paper mode and the rest are in process.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 13, 2018 7:24:02 pm
nat geo, nat geo cover,nat geo cover plastic, nat geo ice berg cover, indian express, indian express news Calling out the hypocrisy Rocha wrote, “Humanity in a nutshell, the @NatGeo magazine about ocean plastic pollution comes wrapped in a plastic bag inside another plastic bag. (Source: CoralReefFish/Twitter)
Related News

Plastic pollution is a serious problem the World is dealing with. Focusing on the same, the June issue of the National Geographic magazine created quite a buzz on social media after the cover featured a plastic bag submerged in an ocean with a “Planet or Plastic?” text on it. However, that same cover has yet again managed to draw attention, but this time for the wrong reasons. Taking to Twitter, Luiz Rocha tweeted a picture of the magazine but the unpleasant part about it was the double layer of plastic that it was wrapped in. Calling out the hypocrisy, Rocha wrote, “Humanity in a nutshell, the @NatGeo magazine about ocean plastic pollution comes wrapped in a plastic bag inside another plastic bag. Photo Roger Bassetto.”

ALSO READ | ‘Planet or plastic?’: National Geographic’s powerful cover on plastic pollution will make you go biodegradable

In no time, the picture went viral with many criticising the company and even calling the post ‘ironic’. Once alerted, the official Twitter handle of National Geographic responded by stating that US, UK, and India have switched to the paper mode and the rest are in process.

The tweet garnered a mixed reaction from the people on social media. While some were clearly upset with the use of plastic, others posted pictures of their magazine wrapped in paper. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

People are clearly hoping for the company to practice what they preach. What do you have to say about this? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now