National Geographic’s magazine cover on plastic pollution comes wrapped in two plastic layers; Twitterati isn’t pleased

Plastic pollution is a serious problem the World is dealing with. Focusing on the same, the June issue of the National Geographic magazine created quite a buzz on social media after the cover featured a plastic bag submerged in an ocean with a “Planet or Plastic?” text on it. However, that same cover has yet again managed to draw attention, but this time for the wrong reasons. Taking to Twitter, Luiz Rocha tweeted a picture of the magazine but the unpleasant part about it was the double layer of plastic that it was wrapped in. Calling out the hypocrisy, Rocha wrote, “Humanity in a nutshell, the @NatGeo magazine about ocean plastic pollution comes wrapped in a plastic bag inside another plastic bag. Photo Roger Bassetto.”

Humanity in a nutshell, the @NatGeo magazine about ocean plastic pollution comes wrapped in a plastic bag inside another plastic bag. Photo Roger Bassetto. pic.twitter.com/m0HUzkDuqW — Luiz Rocha (@CoralReefFish) June 10, 2018

In no time, the picture went viral with many criticising the company and even calling the post ‘ironic’. Once alerted, the official Twitter handle of National Geographic responded by stating that US, UK, and India have switched to the paper mode and the rest are in process.

Appreciate your concern! The US, UK, and India editions have switched to paper wrapping and the rest of our global editions are on course to follow suit. — National Geographic (@NatGeo) June 11, 2018

The tweet garnered a mixed reaction from the people on social media. While some were clearly upset with the use of plastic, others posted pictures of their magazine wrapped in paper. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

Not mine… I wonder if it’s a difference between the USA and international editions? pic.twitter.com/Hi1efzaGpX — Elizabeth J. Sbrocco, PhD (@EJSbrocco) June 10, 2018

Mine, in the UK, came in plastic, but this is certainly representative of the problem. How do we go from intellectual awareness to actually doing things differently? — Martyn Steiner 👨‍🏫 (@martynsteiner) June 11, 2018

The @NatGeoUK

June family pack also comes wrapped in plastic. Along with the #PlanetOrPlastic edition and the @NGKids magazine come plastic toys each individually wrapped in plastic… pic.twitter.com/OnyXxcJWuu — Hanny Foxhall (@h_foxh) June 12, 2018

The irony….wow — Victoria Stiger (@StigerVictoria) June 13, 2018

Mine came in a paper wrapper. — Mike Hayward (@MikeHayward47) June 12, 2018

My issue in the US arrived in a different wrapper, but it was still an unnecessary wrapper. Nat Geo should practice what they preach. — Jen Giacone (@MaddFan1) June 12, 2018

People are clearly hoping for the company to practice what they preach. What do you have to say about this? Tell us in the comments section below.

