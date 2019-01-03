NASA’s shares first picture of Ultima Thule; Netizens respond with hilarious memes

The official Twitter handle of NASA recently shared the first picture of UltimaThule — the distant world — taken by its New Horizons spacecraft. The image, which features a bowling pin-shaped cosmic sentinel, triggered some unexpected reactions from people on social media. While this flyby marks the most distant and possibly the oldest object visited by a spacecraft, many people compared the shape of the UltimaThule with that of a snowman.
“After flying by the most distant object ever explored, @NASANewHorizons beamed back the 1st pictures & science data from #UltimaThule. This data is helping us understand how planets form — both those in our own solar system & those orbiting other stars,” NASA tweeted along with a picture of the distant object and netizens flooded the post with hilarious memes. Here are some of the many reactions to the viral tweet.
