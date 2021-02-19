scorecardresearch
Netizens cheer as NASA’s Perseverance makes historic landing on Mars

The rover is said to the most advanced astrobiology laboratory ever sent to another planet. It landed safely on the floor of a vast crater called Jezero Crater, it's first stop, on a vast search for traces of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 19, 2021 11:14:33 am
NASA, NASA mars rover landing reactions, NASA’s Perseverance, NASA’s Perseverance rover landing, Perseverance rover landing, Rover on Mars, Twitter reaction, Trending news, Indian Express news.The six-wheeled robotic vehicle covered 293 million miles (472 million km) for nearly seven months before entering the Martian atmosphere.

Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages as NASA’s science rover Perseverance successfully touched down in February in the early hours of Friday.

The mission team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, near Los Angeles, burst into applause and cheers as radio signals confirmed the rover’s touchdown.

As many praised the NASA team for their historic feat, #NASAPerseverance and #NASA dominated social media trends. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Through the endeavour, scientists hope to find fossilised signs of microbes that may have flourished on Mars some 3 billion years ago.

(With inputs from Reuters)

