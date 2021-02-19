Perseverance’s picture of its ‘forever home’ sparks memes all the way from Mars

From Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with his mittens, Space X CEO Elon Musk, to Larry the cat from 10 Downing Street, many familiar faces ended up being photoshopped on to the pictures sent by the rover.

After almost 300 million miles and seven months, NASA’s science rover Perseverance successfully touched down on the red planet Friday.

Though the probe is on a series of quests, including searching for ancient microbial life on the planet, people on the internet looked over to the lighter side, coming up with hilarious memes and jokes on the historic moment.

Minutes after landing, Perseverance beamed a message back to Earth, confirming its safe landing. The probe also sent its first look at the surface of Mars- revealing a dusty, barren landscape.

“Hello, world. My first look at my forever home,” the probe’s official Twitter handle tweeted that soon became the home of hilarious jokes and memes.

From Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with his mittens, Space X CEO Elon Musk, to Larry the cat from 10 Downing Street, many familiar faces ended up being morphed onto the pictures sent by the rover.

The Emperor does not share your optimistic appraisal of the situation. pic.twitter.com/Q5u5D1olKe — Dark Vador Officiel™🌐 (@DarkVador_Off) February 18, 2021

first cat content from mars pic.twitter.com/ltnVVZpxhY — Michael Bloss (@micha_bloss) February 18, 2021

wrong zoom meeting pic.twitter.com/qwR7FUrOHc — Michael Bloss (@micha_bloss) February 18, 2021

Hope it’s warmer than Texas. — Mike Rufail (@hastr0) February 18, 2021

So all those millions spent and all you can produce is a grainy black and white photo. — Matt H (@MattHi0646) February 18, 2021

Bernie is everywhere pic.twitter.com/xpH26F51lY — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) February 18, 2021

You have no authority here pic.twitter.com/DhSLbc7pPM — dean 👑 (@dtxylxr) February 18, 2021

“Welcome to our planet, human robot Perseverance.” pic.twitter.com/Q722mtXXdv — Immersion Media (@ImmersionMedia1) February 18, 2021

Hollywood actor Matt Damon who starred in 2015 film ‘The Martian’ also became the centre of several memes.

This is awesome. Huge congrats to everyone who helped find Matt Damon. Let’s bring him home. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/21QTdDAOVm — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) February 18, 2021

The Federal Government continues to spend far too much money trying to rescue Matt Damon. He knew what he was getting into https://t.co/DN3ob6eiOV — Drew Curtis (@DrewCurtis) February 18, 2021

Texas senator Ted Cruz who fled Texas in the middle of record-breaking cold temperatures, that left millions of his constituents without power or water, also made it to the meme list.

If you find Ted Cruz up there, send him home… — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 18, 2021

Nice shot, #PerseveranceRover Looks like it’s not just Matt Damon stuck up there. pic.twitter.com/laAg6tbwfA — William Linde (@WELinde) February 18, 2021

Spotted: Ted Cruz deviates from his plans in Cancun to hitch a ride with Perseverance to Mars.#NASAPerseverance pic.twitter.com/bIC9Tt53Ab — Taylor the Tailor of Tales (@tElizaRose) February 18, 2021

For NASA scientists, Perseverance is the most advanced astro-biology laboratory ever sent to another world and the most ambitious of nearly 20 US missions to Mars dating back to the Mariner spacecraft’s 1965 fly-by.