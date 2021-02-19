scorecardresearch
Friday, February 19, 2021
Perseverance’s picture of its ‘forever home’ sparks memes all the way from Mars

Though the NASA Perseverance probe is on a series of quests, including searching for ancient microbial life on the Planet, people on the internet looked over to the lighter side, coming up with hilarious memes and jokes on the historic moment.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 19, 2021 12:33:53 pm
From Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with his mittens, Space X CEO Elon Musk, to Larry the cat from 10 Downing Street, many familiar faces ended up being photoshopped on to the pictures sent by the rover.

After almost 300 million miles and seven months, NASA’s science rover Perseverance successfully touched down on the red planet Friday.

Though the probe is on a series of quests, including searching for ancient microbial life on the planet, people on the internet looked over to the lighter side, coming up with hilarious memes and jokes on the historic moment.

Minutes after landing, Perseverance beamed a message back to Earth, confirming its safe landing. The probe also sent its first look at the surface of Mars- revealing a dusty, barren landscape.

“Hello, world. My first look at my forever home,” the probe’s official Twitter handle tweeted that soon became the home of hilarious jokes and memes.

From Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with his mittens, Space X CEO Elon Musk, to Larry the cat from 10 Downing Street, many familiar faces ended up being morphed onto the pictures sent by the rover.

Hollywood actor Matt Damon who starred in 2015 film ‘The Martian’ also became the centre of several memes.

Texas senator Ted Cruz who fled Texas in the middle of record-breaking cold temperatures, that left millions of his constituents without power or water, also made it to the meme list.

For NASA scientists, Perseverance is the most advanced astro-biology laboratory ever sent to another world and the most ambitious of nearly 20 US missions to Mars dating back to the Mariner spacecraft’s 1965 fly-by.

