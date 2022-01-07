Explore the Monkey Head Nebula with NASA’s stunning visualization

Star-gazing fills the hearts of inquisitive people. NASA often enamours people with its stunning videos and visualisations about the universe. The space agency has come up with a video of Monkey Head Nebula online, leaving netizens enthralled.

A beautiful patch of starry sky is showcased in the video. As the visual is zoomed through the Monkey Head Nebula, it leaves viewers spellbound. The carved knots of gas and dust in nebula are visible in the visual.

“This spectacular Hubble visualization shows a star-forming region 6,400 light-years away. Hubble imaged the Monkey Head Nebula, formally known as NGC 2174, for its 24th anniversary in 2014,” reads caption of the clip.

According to NASA, nebula is a star-forming region which includes dusky dust clouds silhouetted against glowing gas. The Monkey Head Nebula (also known as NGC 2174) is a star-forming region. Bright, new-born stars in the proximity of nebula’s center light up surrounding gas with energetic radiation.