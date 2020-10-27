scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Netizens react with memes after NASA confirms presence of water on moon’s surface

The discovery made by the US space agency's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) indicates that that water may be distributed across the lunar surface, and not limited to cold, shadowed places.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 27, 2020 2:31:07 pm
Water on moon, water on moon reaction, water on moon surface memes, water presence on Moon, NASA discovers more water on moon, SOFIA lunar mission, SOFIA detects water, water presence on moon, water in sunlit surface of moon, trending news, Indian Express news.Whole the discovery raised new questions and debates on how water is created and how it persists on harsh lunar conditions, many on social media celebrated the announcement with memes and jokes.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) confirmed Monday that water was present on the sunlit surface of the Moon, prompting a flurry of reactions on social media.

The discovery made by the US space agency’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) indicated that water may be distributed across the lunar surface, and not limited to cold, shadowed places. (Here’s why it matters)

Water molecules were discovered in Clavius Crater, one of the largest craters visible from Earth on the lunar surface. This crater is located in the Moon’s southern hemisphere.

“Water molecules were found in Clavius Crater, one of the largest craters visible from Earth on the Moon!” NASA tweeted on October 26.

After NASA’s announcement, Twitter’s official account wrote,”If the moon can hydrate so can you.”  To this, NASA’s official handle replied,” H2O? More like H2whoa.”

While the discovery raised new questions and debates on how water persisted despite harsh lunar conditions, many on social media celebrated the announcement with memes and jokes.

While research 11 years ago indicated water was relatively widespread in small amounts on the moon, the recent scientific discovery states that lunar water is more widespread than previously known, with water molecules trapped within mineral grains on the surface. This is in addition to its presence in shadowed areas.

To give some perspective, NASA said the Sahara desert has 100 times more water than what has been detected in lunar soil.

Though a small amount, NASA said it was eager to learn more about the presence of water and its possible use for humans.

In a press release, the space agency also said that the discovery is a significant development in the mission of sending the first woman and next man to the lunar surface in 2024.

