‘Olympic Games light up the night’: NASA shares stunning image of lit-up Tokyo from ISS

According to NASA’s post, the picture was captured by astronaut Shane Kimbrough.

The Tokyo Olympics are underway and spectators across the world have tuned in to television and social media, cheering for their country and athletes.

And now, astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have provided a fresh perspective of the mega sporting event, sharing a satellite picture of a lit-up Tokyo, where the 32nd edition of the games is taking place.

“The Olympic Games light up the night,” US space agency NASA wrote, sharing the picture on their Instagram handle.

Take a look here:

According to NASA’s post, the picture was captured by astronaut Shane Kimbrough. Kimbrough is currently the Commander of the NASA SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the ISS.

Take a look at some of the reactions here: