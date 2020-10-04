Watch: NASA shares time lapse video of exploding star 70-million light-years from Earth

When a star releases as much energy in just a few days as the Sun does in several billion years, then it does not remain visible for long. (Source: NASA/YouTube)

NASA has shared a marvellous time-lapse video of an exploding star captured by its Hubble Space Telescope. The 30-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, shows a star exploding in a galaxy 70-million light-years from Earth.

“This video zooms into the barred spiral galaxy NGC 2525, located 70 million light-years away in the southern constellation Puppis. Roughly half the diameter of our Milky Way, it was discovered by British astronomer William Herschel in 1791 as a ‘spiral nebula’,” read the description of the video titled “Zoom to Fading Supernova in NGC 2525.”

According to NASA, when a star releases as much energy in just a few days as the Sun does in several billion years, then it does not remain visible for long. However, like “intergalactic paparazzi”, the Hubble Space Telescope was able to quickly capture the self-detonation of a star.

Watch the video here:

The NASA telescope first started watching the supernova, named SN 2018gv, in February 2018. The time lapse covers almost a year of observations, the space agency stated.

“The supernova first appears as a blazing star located on the galaxy’s outer edge. It initially outshines the brightest stars in the galaxy before fading out of sight,” read an excerpt from the statement. Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and prompted many reactions from netizens.

