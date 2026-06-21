Why Nasa sent 2026 FIFA World Cup Ball ‘Trionda’ to space

The official match ball for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Trionda, has travelled beyond Earth as astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) conducted experiments to study football dynamics in microgravity, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa).

In a post shared on Instagram, NASA revealed that ISS crew members recreated a 2019 scientific study using the Adidas-designed football to examine how balance and centre of mass influence a ball’s movement in space-like conditions. The agency said the experiment demonstrated the effects of both proper and poor balance in football and how these factors impact motion and stability.

“The official FIFA World Cup ball went to space,” NASA said in the post. It also shared that sports engineers carefully optimise a football’s centre of mass and balance to ensure predictable movement during professional matches.