Why Nasa sent 2026 FIFA World Cup Ball ‘Trionda’ to space

The official match ball for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Trionda, has travelled beyond Earth as astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) conducted experiments to study football dynamics in microgravity, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa).
In a post shared on Instagram, NASA revealed that ISS crew members recreated a 2019 scientific study using the Adidas-designed football to examine how balance and centre of mass influence a ball’s movement in space-like conditions. The agency said the experiment demonstrated the effects of both proper and poor balance in football and how these factors impact motion and stability.
“The official FIFA World Cup ball went to space,” NASA said in the post. It also shared that sports engineers carefully optimise a football’s centre of mass and balance to ensure predictable movement during professional matches.
According to NASA, the research also explored how embedded technologies, including match-ball sensors, can affect performance on the field. The findings are expected to contribute to advancements in sports engineering and equipment design.
“Helping to improve the beautiful game is just one of the ways NASA science done on the International Space Station makes life better for people on Earth,” the agency added.
The video shows the astronauts playing football aboard ISS. The Trionda ball, developed by Adidas, will serve as the official match ball for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FIFA said the name is derived from a Spanish phrase meaning “three waves,” symbolising the first World Cup to be jointly hosted by three countries, Canada, Mexico and the United States.
The ball’s design incorporates red, green and blue colours representing the three host nations. Its four-panel construction forms a triangular pattern at the centre, reflecting the unity of the hosts. The design also features national symbols associated with each country, including a maple leaf for Canada, an eagle for Mexico and a star for the United States
Watch here:
The official FIFA World Cup ball went to space!
We’re working to inspire the next generation by showing how space exploration inspires innovation in sports science — and everyday life. Learn more: https://t.co/CWbI8MFDtp pic.twitter.com/ebJtkpD5uM
— NASA (@NASA) June 20, 2026
The video has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “A World Cup ball in space is a properly weird crossover, and somehow very NASA,” a user wrote. “The football fame has even in space, the sacred game in the world, space as such and can have a mini football ground in space or Elon Musk will make it on Moon and Mars in future,” another user commented.
“An actual aerodynamics study in space. Truly a work/life balance, pun intended,” a third user reacted.