NASA’s sonification video of supernova leaves netizens mesmerised

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) data sonification projects reveal mesmerising sounds of the celestial objects. The latest in the series is the sonification of supernova 1987A, a type II supernova in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf satellite galaxy of the Milky Way.

Shared on official account for NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, the post features a series of time-lapse observation videos gathered from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Hubble telescope.

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 2 lakh times.

SN 1987A occurred approximately 168,000 light-years from Earth and was one of the first supernovae that modern astronomers were able to study in great detail.