NASA’s sonification video of supernova leaves netizens mesmerised

Thursday, January 28, 2021
Shared on official account for NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, the post features a series of time-lapse observation videos gathered from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Hubble telescope.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 28, 2021 5:44:06 pm
Since being posted, the video has garnered over 2 lakh times.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) data sonification projects reveal mesmerising sounds of the celestial objects. The latest in the series is the sonification of supernova 1987A, a type II supernova in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf satellite galaxy of the Milky Way.

SN 1987A occurred approximately 168,000 light-years from Earth and was one of the first supernovae that modern astronomers were able to study in great detail.

