scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 05, 2021
Must Read

NASA’s latest post on suppermassive black hole ‘tsunami’ leaves netizens intrigued

With the help of computer simulations, researchers came up with a model of the tsunami-like structures and shared it on their official Instagram account. The picture is now making rounds on the internet, leaving many intrigued.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2021 6:35:52 pm
NASA, supermassive black hole, tsunami, Instagram, supermassive black hole tsunami, Trending news, viral news, Indian express news, NASA black hole,Since being shared, the post has garnered over a million likes.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration recently found “tsunami-like” eruptions in space from supermassive black holes. With the help of computer simulations, researchers came up with a model of the tsunami-like structures and shared it on their official Instagram account.

The picture is now making rounds on the internet, leaving many intrigued.

As per the post, the picture shows gas escaping the gravitational pull of a supermassive black hole, resulting in the  tsunami-like structures.

Take a look here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Since being shared, the post has garnered over a million likes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

A black hole is a region in space with a gravitational pull so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape through it. A supermassive black hole is the largest type of black hole, with a mass on the order of millions to billions of times the mass of the Sun.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 05: Latest News

Advertisement