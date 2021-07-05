NASA’s latest post on suppermassive black hole ‘tsunami’ leaves netizens intrigued

Since being shared, the post has garnered over a million likes.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration recently found “tsunami-like” eruptions in space from supermassive black holes. With the help of computer simulations, researchers came up with a model of the tsunami-like structures and shared it on their official Instagram account.

The picture is now making rounds on the internet, leaving many intrigued.

As per the post, the picture shows gas escaping the gravitational pull of a supermassive black hole, resulting in the tsunami-like structures.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

A black hole is a region in space with a gravitational pull so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape through it. A supermassive black hole is the largest type of black hole, with a mass on the order of millions to billions of times the mass of the Sun.